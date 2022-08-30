https://sputniknews.com/20220830/taliban-declare-august-31-holiday-to-mark-one-year-since-us-withdrawal-1100171371.html

Taliban Declare August 31 Holiday to Mark One Year Since US Withdrawal

KABUL (Sputnik) - The Taliban* have declared August 31, the day when US troops withdrew from Afghanistan last year, a public holiday, according to a document... 30.08.2022, Sputnik International

Festive events have been planned for August 31 to mark the anniversary, the document stated.Earlier the Taliban also declared August 15 a national holiday to celebrate the first anniversary of its return to power in Afghanistan.The Taliban came to power in Afghanistan in August 2021, after the collapse of the US-backed civilian government and mass evacuations. On August 31, 2021, US forces withdrew from the country after 20 years of military presence. Since the Taliban's takeover the Afghan population has been facing a deepening economic, humanitarian and security crisis.*Organization is under UN sanctions over terrorist activities

