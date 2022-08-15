International
The Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorist activities) stormed to power in Afghanistan on August 15, 2021, as US-led forces withdrew from the country after 20 years of occupation.
Life in Afghanistan A Year After Taliban's Takeover
Life in Afghanistan A Year After Taliban's Takeover
Exactly a year ago today, the Taliban reached the gates of Kabul in a lightning offensive, seizing nearly all of Afghanistan in just more than a week, two... 15.08.2022, Sputnik International
The 15 August marks the first anniversary of the Taliban* movement taking control of Afghanistan, after the US-backed president, Ashraf Ghani, fled the country.The Taliban returned to power in the wake of a chaotic withdrawal by US and coalition forces after nearly two decades of military presence in the war-ravaged country. Check out Sputnik's gallery to see how Afghanistan has changed over the past year.*Taliban is under UN sanctions over terrorist activities.
Life in Afghanistan A Year After Taliban's Takeover

15.08.2022
Exactly a year ago today, the Taliban reached the gates of Kabul in a lightning offensive, seizing nearly all of Afghanistan in just more than a week, two decades after being ousted from power by a US-led military coalition.
The 15 August marks the first anniversary of the Taliban* movement taking control of Afghanistan, after the US-backed president, Ashraf Ghani, fled the country.
The Taliban returned to power in the wake of a chaotic withdrawal by US and coalition forces after nearly two decades of military presence in the war-ravaged country.
Check out Sputnik's gallery to see how Afghanistan has changed over the past year.
*Taliban is under UN sanctions over terrorist activities.
This combination of pictures shows, top, Afghanis boarding a plane as they wait at Kabul airport on 16 August 2021, and, bottom, the same area of the airport on 1 August 2022.

This combination of pictures taken on 10 August 2022, shows, top, a US soldier (center) pointing his gun at an Afghan passenger at Kabul airport on 16 August 2021, and, bottom, the same area of the airport on 1 August 2022.

This combination of pictures shows, top, a volunteer carrying an injured man as others wait at Kabul airport on 16 August 2021, and, bottom, the same area of the airport on 1 August 2022.

This combination of pictures shows, top, Afghans gathering on a road near the military part of the airport in Kabul on 20 August 2021, and, bottom, the same area of the airport on 3 August 2022. Tens of thousands of Afghan men, women and children rushed to Kabul's airport a year ago in a desperate bid to flee the advancing Taliban. Images of crowds storming parked planes, and some clinging to a departing US military cargo plane as it rolled down the runway were aired in news bulletins globally. The airport has now returned to a degree of normality.

This picture taken on 14 July 2022 shows Taliban fighters taking a boat ride at Band-e Amir Lake in Bamyan province.

A Taliban fighter stands guard as a woman enters the government passport office, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, 27 April 2022. Afghanistan's Taliban leadership has ordered all Afghan women to wear the all-covering burqa in public.

In this photograph taken on 28 May 2022, a female Afghan presenter with Kabul-based news network 1TV, Lima Spesaly, delivers a live broadcast with her face entirely concealed by a veil.

This photo taken on 19 July 2022, shows a woman and a child waiting in the back of a taxi to commute in Kandahar.

Men buy Taliban flags along a street in Kabul on 9 August 2022.

Boys play cricket in front of a school that was damaged during the conflict between the Taliban and Afghanistan's former ruling government, in Kandahar on 12 May 2022. (Photo by Javed Tanveer/AFP)

This photo taken on 24 July 2022 shows girls studying in a secret school at an undisclosed location in Afghanistan.

Taliban fighters look for drug addicts hiding in the garbage they can be detained and moved to a drug treatment camp, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, 1 June 2022.

Taliban fighters stand guard at the site of an explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan on Saturday, 18 June 2022.

This photo taken on 22 July 2022 shows a cholera patient resting in a ward at Musa Qala District Hospital in Musa Qala, Helmand.

Afghan children watch a spear racing a horse as a Taliban fighter stands guard, in the sprawling Chaman-e-Huzori park in downtown Kabul, Afghanistan, on Friday, 6 May 2022.

