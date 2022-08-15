https://sputniknews.com/20220815/1099543857.html

Life in Afghanistan A Year After Taliban's Takeover

Exactly a year ago today, the Taliban reached the gates of Kabul in a lightning offensive, seizing nearly all of Afghanistan in just more than a week, two... 15.08.2022, Sputnik International

The 15 August marks the first anniversary of the Taliban* movement taking control of Afghanistan, after the US-backed president, Ashraf Ghani, fled the country.The Taliban returned to power in the wake of a chaotic withdrawal by US and coalition forces after nearly two decades of military presence in the war-ravaged country. Check out Sputnik's gallery to see how Afghanistan has changed over the past year.*Taliban is under UN sanctions over terrorist activities.

