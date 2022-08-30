https://sputniknews.com/20220830/top-republican-says-dems-want-chaotic-afghan-withdrawal-swept-under-the-rug-calls-for-hearing-1100143488.html

Top Republican Says Dems Want Chaotic Afghan Withdrawal 'Swept Under the Rug,' Calls For Hearing

Top Republican Says Dems Want Chaotic Afghan Withdrawal 'Swept Under the Rug,' Calls For Hearing

Questions remain over the Biden administration’s handling of the 2021 US military withdrawal from Afghanistan that former President Trump negotiated with the... 30.08.2022, Sputnik International

One year to the day after a suicide bomber killed almost 200 people outside Kabul’s airport, US Rep. Michael Waltz told a British outlet that he wants a congressional committee to investigate where things went wrong during the abrupt, much-criticized US withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021.“But it needs to have oversight–this is the part that I think is critical–it must have oversight of the Defense Department, the intelligence community, and the State Department.”“I mean, that's obvious,” he continued. “And I think Democrats in Congress want it swept under the rug.”“I mean, we've seen, what, one hearing…Armed Services Committee, and then one in Foreign Affairs…that was determined that it'd be classified, so it was closed,” Waltz said. “I think it's disgraceful and it's–it's unbecoming, and the families deserve better.”Biden’s withdrawal from Afghanistan was widely panned for the hasty departure and an apparent lack of foresight; following the US military’s abandonment of the country, the Taliban recovered over $7 billion in US military hardware. As the US departure came to a close, videos of their Afghan collaborators clinging to the wheel wells of departing planes went viral amid allegations that US service members prioritized pets over their Afghan partners.

