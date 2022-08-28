https://sputniknews.com/20220828/us-japan-firing-exercise-begins-in-kyushu-reports-say-1100091807.html

US-Japan Firing Exercise Begins in Kyushu, Reports Say

TOKYO (Sputnik) - A joint US-Japan military exercise with firing training kicked off on Sunday in the Kumamoto prefecture in the Kyushu island, Japanese media... 28.08.2022, Sputnik International

asia & pacific

japan

According to NHK, the maneuvers, which are taking place in the town of Yamato, will last until September 9 and include about 1,400 Japanese self-defense servicemen as well as roughly 700 US soldiers.Reporters were shown firing training with 150 participants from both countries. During the exercise soldiers were practicing hitting a target that is approximately 2,000 meters (about 6,500 feet) away with the US Javelin anti-tank weapon system.This is the first time Javelins are used during a military drill in Japan.

