US-Japan Firing Exercise Begins in Kyushu, Reports Say
US-Japan Firing Exercise Begins in Kyushu, Reports Say
TOKYO (Sputnik) - A joint US-Japan military exercise with firing training kicked off on Sunday in the Kumamoto prefecture in the Kyushu island, Japanese media...
According to NHK, the maneuvers, which are taking place in the town of Yamato, will last until September 9 and include about 1,400 Japanese self-defense servicemen as well as roughly 700 US soldiers.Reporters were shown firing training with 150 participants from both countries. During the exercise soldiers were practicing hitting a target that is approximately 2,000 meters (about 6,500 feet) away with the US Javelin anti-tank weapon system.This is the first time Javelins are used during a military drill in Japan.
US-Japan Firing Exercise Begins in Kyushu, Reports Say

15:05 GMT 28.08.2022
Soldiers from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force's Western Army Infantry Regiment
Soldiers from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force's Western Army Infantry Regiment - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / Frederic J. Brown
TOKYO (Sputnik) - A joint US-Japan military exercise with firing training kicked off on Sunday in the Kumamoto prefecture in the Kyushu island, Japanese media reported.
According to NHK, the maneuvers, which are taking place in the town of Yamato, will last until September 9 and include about 1,400 Japanese self-defense servicemen as well as roughly 700 US soldiers.
Reporters were shown firing training with 150 participants from both countries. During the exercise soldiers were practicing hitting a target that is approximately 2,000 meters (about 6,500 feet) away with the US Javelin anti-tank weapon system.
This is the first time Javelins are used during a military drill in Japan.
