Top Diplomats of US, Japan, Australia Urge China to End Military Drills - Joint Statement

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his counterparts from Japan and Australia in a joint statement after meeting on the margins of... 06.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-06T00:21+0000

2022-08-06T00:21+0000

2022-08-06T00:21+0000

China launched a large-scale military exercise in the eastern Taiwan Strait in response to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei this week. Pelosi, who ignored Beijing's repeated warnings, is the highest-ranking US official to come to Taiwan in fourteen years.The statement, released by the State Department on behalf of Blinken, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, and Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa, also said "there is no change in the respective one China policies, where applicable, and basic positions on Taiwan of Australia, Japan, or the United States."The Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Friday that China will impose sanctions on Pelosi and her close relatives because of her provocative visit to Taiwan that dealt a serious blow to the One-China principle and jeopardized peace and stability in the Taiwan strait.

