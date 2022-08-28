https://sputniknews.com/20220828/serbian-football-fans-unfurl-banner-in-memory-of-daria-dugina-at-match---video--1100083307.html
Serbian Football Fans Unfurl Banner in Memory of Daria Dugina at Match - Video
Fans of Serbia's Crvena Zvezda (Red Star) FC have honored the memory of late Russian journalist Daria Dugina by hanging out a banner during a football match.As Crvena Zvezda faced off Javor Ivanjica FC on the field in the Serbian SuperLiga match, the red and white fans unfolded a banner saying "Eternal memory to Daria Dugina" and started chanting, singing the Russian song "Katyusha" with alternate lyrics.The video of the chanting later emerged online:Dugina was killed in a car bomb explosion on August 20th on the Mozhayskoe highway in Moscow region after returning from a festival. Her father, a philosopher who is well-known in Russia, was reportedly supposed to be in the same car, but changed in his plans at the last moment.It is unclear who of the two, if not both, were the targets of the assassins. Following the investigation, Russia's FSB security service determined that the explosive device had been planted in Dugina's car by the Ukrainian Natalia Vovk. The service said she works for Ukrainian special services, which organized the assassination. Both Dugina and her father were strong supporters of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine.Kiev has denied its involvement. However, the FBS released video footage of Vovk entering and leaving the country using forged IDs, as well as moving into an apartment in the same building where Dugina lived. The Kremlin strongly condemned the attack on the journalist and accused Ukraine of engaging in state terrorism.
