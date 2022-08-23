International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputniknews.com/20220823/white-houses-kirby-on-dugina-murder-theres-no-place-for-this-kind-of-violence-1099920709.html
White House's Kirby on Dugina Murder: There's No Place for This Kind of Violence
White House's Kirby on Dugina Murder: There's No Place for This Kind of Violence
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Tuesday that there is no place for such violence that resulted in the killing... 23.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-23T22:11+0000
2022-08-23T22:11+0000
russia
john kirby
car bomb
russian federal security service (fsb)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/15/1099824631_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_5add5f172d92717c11f45d86182ef09a.jpg
"There is no place for this kind of violence, period, against anybody" Kirby said, adding that Washington has no additional data on who perpetrated the murder or what the motive was.Dugina was killed on the evening of August 20 in a car explosion on the Mozhaisk highway in the Odintsovo district of the Moscow region. The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday that Ukrainian intelligence was behind the murder of Dugina and the perpetrator was Ukrainian citizen Natalia Vovk. The FSB said Vovk arrived in Russia with her daughter on July 23. After a controlled explosion of the car, Vovk and her daughter left for Estonia through the Pskov region.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/15/1099824631_160:0:1120:720_1920x0_80_0_0_8af3ec2517cff523741b425518dc7d8c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
john kirby, car bomb, russian federal security service (fsb)
john kirby, car bomb, russian federal security service (fsb)

White House's Kirby on Dugina Murder: There's No Place for This Kind of Violence

22:11 GMT 23.08.2022
© Russian Investigative Committee / Go to the photo bankInvestigators working on the scene of the car accident that left journo and political analyst Daria Dugina dead. August 21, 2022, Moscow region.
Investigators working on the scene of the car accident that left journo and political analyst Daria Dugina dead. August 21, 2022, Moscow region. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.08.2022
© Russian Investigative Committee
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
International
India
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Tuesday that there is no place for such violence that resulted in the killing of Russian national Daria Dugina.
"There is no place for this kind of violence, period, against anybody" Kirby said, adding that Washington has no additional data on who perpetrated the murder or what the motive was.
Dugina was killed on the evening of August 20 in a car explosion on the Mozhaisk highway in the Odintsovo district of the Moscow region. The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday that Ukrainian intelligence was behind the murder of Dugina and the perpetrator was Ukrainian citizen Natalia Vovk.
The FSB said Vovk arrived in Russia with her daughter on July 23. After a controlled explosion of the car, Vovk and her daughter left for Estonia through the Pskov region.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала