https://sputniknews.com/20220823/white-houses-kirby-on-dugina-murder-theres-no-place-for-this-kind-of-violence-1099920709.html
White House's Kirby on Dugina Murder: There's No Place for This Kind of Violence
White House's Kirby on Dugina Murder: There's No Place for This Kind of Violence
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Tuesday that there is no place for such violence that resulted in the killing... 23.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-23T22:11+0000
2022-08-23T22:11+0000
2022-08-23T22:11+0000
russia
john kirby
car bomb
russian federal security service (fsb)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/15/1099824631_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_5add5f172d92717c11f45d86182ef09a.jpg
"There is no place for this kind of violence, period, against anybody" Kirby said, adding that Washington has no additional data on who perpetrated the murder or what the motive was.Dugina was killed on the evening of August 20 in a car explosion on the Mozhaisk highway in the Odintsovo district of the Moscow region. The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday that Ukrainian intelligence was behind the murder of Dugina and the perpetrator was Ukrainian citizen Natalia Vovk. The FSB said Vovk arrived in Russia with her daughter on July 23. After a controlled explosion of the car, Vovk and her daughter left for Estonia through the Pskov region.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/15/1099824631_160:0:1120:720_1920x0_80_0_0_8af3ec2517cff523741b425518dc7d8c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
john kirby, car bomb, russian federal security service (fsb)
john kirby, car bomb, russian federal security service (fsb)
White House's Kirby on Dugina Murder: There's No Place for This Kind of Violence
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Tuesday that there is no place for such violence that resulted in the killing of Russian national Daria Dugina.
"There is no place for this kind of violence, period, against anybody" Kirby said, adding that Washington has no additional data on who perpetrated the murder or what the motive was.
Dugina was killed on the evening of August 20 in a car explosion on the Mozhaisk highway in the Odintsovo district of the Moscow region. The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday that Ukrainian intelligence was behind the murder of Dugina and the perpetrator was Ukrainian citizen Natalia Vovk.
The FSB said Vovk arrived in Russia with her daughter on July 23. After a controlled explosion of the car, Vovk and her daughter left for Estonia through the Pskov region.