Czech Defense Minister Jana Černochová's praise of the murder of Russian journalist Darya Dugina, who was killed in a car explosion last week, should prompt a criminal investigation and charges, the country's former Deputy Justice Minister Jiri Vyvadil has stated.Following the car bomb attack, Černochová stated that she was not sorry for Dugina’s death, nor for her grieving father, accusing both of being responsible for the deaths of people in Ukraine. Vyvadil explained that her statements are a product of her rigid political views.The former deputy justice minister went on to explain that support and propaganda of terrorism are punishable with between five and 15 years in prison in the Czech Republic. Vyvadil added that should Dugina's father, Aleksandr Dugin, chose to prosecute Černochová, he would gladly represent him in the case.Dugina's AssassinationDarya Dugina died in her car on August 20 when a planted explosive device detonated as she was driving on the Mozhayskoe highway in Moscow after returning from a festival. Her father was also present at the festival and was reportedly due to travel in the same car, but ended up driving separately. It is, however, not clear if he was the killer's target.The Russian FSB security service promptly investigated the attack and concluded that it was carried out by Ukrainian Natalia Vovk. It discovered that she used several forged IDs in Russia and escaped the country soon after the hit. The FSB released several videos of Vovk, including of her entering and leaving Russia, as well as moving into an apartment in the same building where Dugina lived.The FSB argued that the assassination was orchestrated by the Ukrainian special services and the Kremlin accused Kiev of engaging in state terrorism. Both Dugina and her father strongly supported the Russian special military operation in Ukraine.Following Černochová's statements, Russia’s UN Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya condemned her for publicly supporting acts of terrorism against civilians and urged Prague to respond to the minister's words. However, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala has refused to take action and dismissed Russia's accusations.

