https://sputniknews.com/20220825/czech-ex-deputy-justice-minister-defense-chief-should-be-held-accountable-for-dugina-comments-1099988674.html
Czech Ex-Deputy Justice Minister: Defense Chief Should Be Held Accountable for Dugina Comments
Czech Ex-Deputy Justice Minister: Defense Chief Should Be Held Accountable for Dugina Comments
Darya Dugina, a Russian journalist and daughter of philosopher Aleksandr Dugin, was killed in a car bomb on August 20. The Russian FSB security service accused... 25.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-25T12:12+0000
2022-08-25T12:12+0000
2022-08-25T12:12+0000
russia
czech republic
ukraine
alexander dugin
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/19/1099988265_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_85d8f2617ec4cb52472459891bbdb4c1.jpg
Czech Defense Minister Jana Černochová's praise of the murder of Russian journalist Darya Dugina, who was killed in a car explosion last week, should prompt a criminal investigation and charges, the country's former Deputy Justice Minister Jiri Vyvadil has stated.Following the car bomb attack, Černochová stated that she was not sorry for Dugina’s death, nor for her grieving father, accusing both of being responsible for the deaths of people in Ukraine. Vyvadil explained that her statements are a product of her rigid political views.The former deputy justice minister went on to explain that support and propaganda of terrorism are punishable with between five and 15 years in prison in the Czech Republic. Vyvadil added that should Dugina's father, Aleksandr Dugin, chose to prosecute Černochová, he would gladly represent him in the case.Dugina's AssassinationDarya Dugina died in her car on August 20 when a planted explosive device detonated as she was driving on the Mozhayskoe highway in Moscow after returning from a festival. Her father was also present at the festival and was reportedly due to travel in the same car, but ended up driving separately. It is, however, not clear if he was the killer's target.The Russian FSB security service promptly investigated the attack and concluded that it was carried out by Ukrainian Natalia Vovk. It discovered that she used several forged IDs in Russia and escaped the country soon after the hit. The FSB released several videos of Vovk, including of her entering and leaving Russia, as well as moving into an apartment in the same building where Dugina lived.The FSB argued that the assassination was orchestrated by the Ukrainian special services and the Kremlin accused Kiev of engaging in state terrorism. Both Dugina and her father strongly supported the Russian special military operation in Ukraine.Following Černochová's statements, Russia’s UN Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya condemned her for publicly supporting acts of terrorism against civilians and urged Prague to respond to the minister's words. However, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala has refused to take action and dismissed Russia's accusations.
https://sputniknews.com/20220822/russias-fsb-ukrainian-special-services-behind-murder-of-daria-dugina-1099854294.html
czech republic
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/19/1099988265_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_07cfac9f572381ba111677a29a65c6f8.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
czech republic, ukraine, alexander dugin
czech republic, ukraine, alexander dugin
Czech Ex-Deputy Justice Minister: Defense Chief Should Be Held Accountable for Dugina Comments
Darya Dugina, a Russian journalist and daughter of philosopher Aleksandr Dugin, was killed in a car bomb on August 20. The Russian FSB security service accused the Ukrainian special services of orchestrating the attack. Dugina, like her father, who may have also been a target in the hit, supported the Russian special military operation in Ukraine.
Czech Defense Minister Jana Černochová's praise of the murder of Russian journalist Darya Dugina
, who was killed in a car explosion last week, should prompt a criminal investigation and charges, the country's former Deputy Justice Minister Jiri Vyvadil has stated.
"They should have [held Černochová accountable], but we do not live in a normal legal state,” Vyvadil told Sputnik Czech.
Following the car bomb attack, Černochová stated that she was not sorry for Dugina’s death, nor for her grieving father, accusing both of being responsible for the deaths of people in Ukraine. Vyvadil explained that her statements are a product of her rigid political views.
"Černochová is a strong supporter of the Euro-Atlantic bloc, completely devoid of outlook, and is a hardcore political Russophobe. She tried to impress people with a statement that undoubtedly constitutes [that] of the most gravest crimes,” he noted.
The former deputy justice minister went on to explain that support and propaganda of terrorism are punishable with between five and 15 years in prison in the Czech Republic. Vyvadil added that should Dugina's father, Aleksandr Dugin, chose to prosecute Černochová, he would gladly represent him in the case.
"I would gladly do it by conviction. The law must not serve only those in power,” the former deputy minister stressed.
Dugina's Assassination
Darya Dugina died in her car on August 20 when a planted explosive device detonated as she was driving on the Mozhayskoe highway in Moscow after returning from a festival. Her father
was also present at the festival and was reportedly due to travel in the same car, but ended up driving separately. It is, however, not clear if he was the killer's target
.
The Russian FSB security service promptly investigated the attack and concluded that it was carried out by Ukrainian Natalia Vovk. It discovered that she used several forged IDs in Russia and escaped the country soon after the hit. The FSB released several videos of Vovk
, including of her entering and leaving Russia, as well as moving into an apartment in the same building where Dugina lived.
The FSB argued that the assassination was orchestrated by the Ukrainian special services and the Kremlin accused Kiev of engaging in state terrorism
. Both Dugina and her father strongly supported the Russian special military operation in Ukraine.
Following Černochová's statements, Russia’s UN Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya
condemned her for publicly supporting acts of terrorism against civilians and urged Prague to respond to the minister's words. However, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala has refused to take action and dismissed Russia's accusations.