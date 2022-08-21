https://sputniknews.com/20220821/moscow-if-ukrainian-trace-is-found-in-duginas-death-itll-prove-kievs-state-terrorism-policy-1099816725.html
Moscow: If 'Ukraine's Trace' Found in Dugina's Death, It'll Point at Kiev's State Terrorism Policy
Moscow: If 'Ukraine's Trace' Found in Dugina's Death, It'll Point at Kiev's State Terrorism Policy
Earlier in the day, Russian investigators said they believe the deadly car accident that left Russian philosopher Alexander Dugin's daughter Daria dead was... 21.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-21T09:05+0000
2022-08-21T09:05+0000
2022-08-21T09:26+0000
russia
car accident
death
alexander dugin
daughter
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1099816725.jpg?1661073980
If the version about Ukraine's involvement in Daria Dugina's death is confirmed, then it will be about Kiev's policy of state terrorism, Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said. Earlier on Sunday, the Russian Investigative Committe opened a criminal case on murder after Daria Dugina, 29-year-old daughter of Russian political philosopher and analyst Alexander Dugin, was killed in a car accident in the Moscow region on Saturday night. According to investigators, an explosive device was planted under the bottom of a Toyota Land Cruiser vehicle Daria was driving. The car was traveling at full speed when it exploded in the Odintsovsky District in the Moscow region at about 21:00 local time (18:00 GMT) on Saturday. Daria Dugina was born in Moscow in 1992. She graduated from the Philosophy department of the Moscow State University and worked as political analyst and journalist. Like her father Alexander Dugin, Daria was a proponent of traditionalist beliefs and supported Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
car accident, death, alexander dugin, daughter
car accident, death, alexander dugin, daughter
Moscow: If 'Ukraine's Trace' Found in Dugina's Death, It'll Point at Kiev's State Terrorism Policy
09:05 GMT 21.08.2022 (Updated: 09:26 GMT 21.08.2022)
Being updated
Earlier in the day, Russian investigators said they believe the deadly car accident that left Russian philosopher Alexander Dugin's daughter Daria dead was ordered and pre-planned.
If the version about Ukraine's involvement in Daria Dugina's death is confirmed, then it will be about Kiev's policy of state terrorism, Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
"If the Ukrainian trace is confirmed, - and this version was voiced by the head of the DPR Denis Pushilin, it should be checked by the competent authorities, then we need to talk about the policy of state terrorism implemented by the Kiev regime," Zakharova wrote on Telegram.
Earlier on Sunday, the Russian Investigative Committe opened a criminal case on murder after Daria Dugina, 29-year-old daughter of Russian political philosopher and analyst Alexander Dugin, was killed in a car accident in the Moscow region on Saturday night.
According to investigators, an explosive device was planted under the bottom of a Toyota Land Cruiser vehicle Daria was driving. The car was traveling at full speed when it exploded in the Odintsovsky District in the Moscow region at about 21:00 local time (18:00 GMT) on Saturday.
Daria Dugina was born in Moscow in 1992. She graduated from the Philosophy department of the Moscow State University and worked as political analyst and journalist. Like her father Alexander Dugin, Daria was a proponent of traditionalist beliefs and supported Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.