Moscow: If 'Ukraine's Trace' Found in Dugina's Death, It'll Point at Kiev's State Terrorism Policy

Moscow: If 'Ukraine's Trace' Found in Dugina's Death, It'll Point at Kiev's State Terrorism Policy

If the version about Ukraine's involvement in Daria Dugina's death is confirmed, then it will be about Kiev's policy of state terrorism, Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said. Earlier on Sunday, the Russian Investigative Committe opened a criminal case on murder after Daria Dugina, 29-year-old daughter of Russian political philosopher and analyst Alexander Dugin, was killed in a car accident in the Moscow region on Saturday night. According to investigators, an explosive device was planted under the bottom of a Toyota Land Cruiser vehicle Daria was driving. The car was traveling at full speed when it exploded in the Odintsovsky District in the Moscow region at about 21:00 local time (18:00 GMT) on Saturday. Daria Dugina was born in Moscow in 1992. She graduated from the Philosophy department of the Moscow State University and worked as political analyst and journalist. Like her father Alexander Dugin, Daria was a proponent of traditionalist beliefs and supported Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.

