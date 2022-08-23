https://sputniknews.com/20220823/russian-intellectual-daria-dugina-assassinated-in-moscow-why-was-she-targeted-1099866928.html

Russian Intellectual Daria Dugina Assassinated in Moscow: Why Was She Targeted?

On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan start the week off discussing domestic politics then move on to the assassination of Daria... 23.08.2022, Sputnik International

Russian intellectual Daria Dugina assassinated in Moscow: Why was she targeted? On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan start the week off discussing domestic politics then move on to the assassination of Darya Dugina and what this means next for people on the Ukrainian blacklist.

Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist & Syndicated ColumnistMark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystAngelo Giuliano - financial consultant and geopolitical expertIn the first hour, Jamarl and Manila were joined by Ted Rall to discuss all things domestic in regards to Donald Trump, January 6th, and how the American public is slowly moving to reject the ways of a capitalistic society.In the second hour, Jamarl and Manila were joined by Mark Sleboda to discuss the assassination of Daria Dugina, daughter of Russian philosopher Alexander Dugin, and if more people on the Ukrainian blacklist should be on alert.In the third hour, Fault Lines was joined by Angelo Giuliano to discuss the current relationship of the US and China after the US intervention with Taiwan. Also, Giuliano goes into detail of the difference of how China is presented to the Western world compared to what is reality in the country.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

