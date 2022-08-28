International
Breaking News: China Puts Military on Alert After US Warships Sail Through Taiwan Strait
Tensions between China and the US have escalated following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei in early August. China views Taiwan as part of its territory and says any country's interaction with Taipei is interference in China's internal affairs.
The Chinese military has been put on alert after US warships sailed through the Taiwan Strait, Shi Yi, spokesman for the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA), said in a statement on Sunday.He said that “the US Navy cruisers Chancellorsville and Antietam sailed through the Taiwan Strait on August 28th, getting everyone's attention.”Earlier in the day, Reuters, citing three US officials, reported that two US Navy ships were passing through the Taiwan Strait for the first time since US-China tensions escalated after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan in early August.Tensions around Taiwan remain high as China is opposed to any direct foreign official contacts with the island which it considers its sovereign territory.Beijing has repeatedly said that the One China principle is a political foundation of China-US relations and that violations by Washington of its own obligations have been jeopardizing cooperation between the two countries, threatening peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.
06:25 GMT 28.08.2022 (Updated: 06:53 GMT 28.08.2022)
In this handout image courtesy of the US Navy taken on August 27, 2021 the AI Arleigh-burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Kidd (DDG 100) transits the Taiwan Strait during a routine transit
In this handout image courtesy of the US Navy taken on August 27, 2021 the AI Arleigh-burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Kidd (DDG 100) transits the Taiwan Strait during a routine transit
© AFP 2022 / US NAVY/HANDOUT IMAGE
