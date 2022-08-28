https://sputniknews.com/20220828/china-puts-military-on-alert-after-us-warships-sail-through-taiwan-strait-1100078972.html

China Puts Military on Alert After US Warships Sail Through Taiwan Strait

China Puts Military on Alert After US Warships Sail Through Taiwan Strait

Beijing has reportedly slammed the US Navy’s “freedom of navigation” missions in the Taiwan Strait as provocations, which the Chinese government claims ride... 28.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-28T06:25+0000

2022-08-28T06:25+0000

2022-08-28T06:53+0000

us-china tensions over taiwan

us

china

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1c/1100079521_0:279:2651:1770_1920x0_80_0_0_68e2043c18e7d632c2f89adb99f9de31.jpg

The Chinese military has been put on alert after US warships sailed through the Taiwan Strait, Shi Yi, spokesman for the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA), said in a statement on Sunday.He said that “the US Navy cruisers Chancellorsville and Antietam sailed through the Taiwan Strait on August 28th, getting everyone's attention.”Earlier in the day, Reuters, citing three US officials, reported that two US Navy ships were passing through the Taiwan Strait for the first time since US-China tensions escalated after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan in early August.Tensions around Taiwan remain high as China is opposed to any direct foreign official contacts with the island which it considers its sovereign territory.Beijing has repeatedly said that the One China principle is a political foundation of China-US relations and that violations by Washington of its own obligations have been jeopardizing cooperation between the two countries, threatening peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, china