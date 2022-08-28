https://sputniknews.com/20220828/china-puts-military-on-alert-after-us-warships-sail-through-taiwan-strait-1100078972.html
China Puts Military on Alert After US Warships Sail Through Taiwan Strait
China Puts Military on Alert After US Warships Sail Through Taiwan Strait
Beijing has reportedly slammed the US Navy’s “freedom of navigation” missions in the Taiwan Strait as provocations, which the Chinese government claims ride... 28.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-28T06:25+0000
2022-08-28T06:25+0000
2022-08-28T06:53+0000
us-china tensions over taiwan
us
china
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1c/1100079521_0:279:2651:1770_1920x0_80_0_0_68e2043c18e7d632c2f89adb99f9de31.jpg
The Chinese military has been put on alert after US warships sailed through the Taiwan Strait, Shi Yi, spokesman for the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA), said in a statement on Sunday.He said that “the US Navy cruisers Chancellorsville and Antietam sailed through the Taiwan Strait on August 28th, getting everyone's attention.”Earlier in the day, Reuters, citing three US officials, reported that two US Navy ships were passing through the Taiwan Strait for the first time since US-China tensions escalated after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan in early August.Tensions around Taiwan remain high as China is opposed to any direct foreign official contacts with the island which it considers its sovereign territory.Beijing has repeatedly said that the One China principle is a political foundation of China-US relations and that violations by Washington of its own obligations have been jeopardizing cooperation between the two countries, threatening peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1c/1100079521_0:30:2651:2018_1920x0_80_0_0_094bae9fbc6aec17d6af0eaced5d180c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, china
China Puts Military on Alert After US Warships Sail Through Taiwan Strait
06:25 GMT 28.08.2022 (Updated: 06:53 GMT 28.08.2022)
Being updated
Beijing has reportedly slammed the US Navy’s “freedom of navigation” missions in the Taiwan Strait as provocations, which the Chinese government claims ride roughshod over China’s territorial integrity.
The Chinese military has been put on alert after US warships sailed through the Taiwan Strait, Shi Yi, spokesman for the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA), said in a statement on Sunday.
He said that “the US Navy cruisers Chancellorsville and Antietam sailed through the Taiwan Strait on August 28th, getting everyone's attention.”
“Units of the PLA Eastern Combat Command escorted the US cruisers, exercising full control over their activities. The command units remain on heightened alert to stop any provocations in a timely manner,” the statement pointed out.
Earlier in the day, Reuters, citing three US officials, reported that two US Navy ships were passing through the Taiwan Strait for the first time since US-China tensions escalated after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan in early August.
Tensions around Taiwan remain high as China is opposed to any direct foreign official contacts with the island which it considers its sovereign territory.
Beijing has repeatedly said that the One China principle is a political foundation of China-US relations and that violations by Washington of its own obligations have been jeopardizing cooperation between the two countries, threatening peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.