https://sputniknews.com/20220824/us-will-continue-to-support-taiwan-seeks-constructive-dialogue-with-china--state-dept-1099960997.html

US Will Continue to Support Taiwan, Seeks Constructive Dialogue With China – State Dept.

US Will Continue to Support Taiwan, Seeks Constructive Dialogue With China – State Dept.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The United States will continue supporting Taiwan in accordance with the One China policy, while seeking an "open and constructive"... 24.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-24T20:57+0000

2022-08-24T20:57+0000

2022-08-24T20:57+0000

americas

taiwan

us

us-china relations

china

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/02/1098018724_0:159:3079:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_92a86c334eb0a5bf249b4648d65c0238.jpg

"I would note that we continue to take calm and resolute steps to uphold peace and stability in the region, as well as support Taiwan in line with our long-standing One China Policy," Patel told a press briefing.He reiterated that Washington continues to seek dialogue with China despite Beijing's decision to severe contact channels on several vital issues.Patel also noted that Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met on Tuesday with Chinese Ambassador in Washington Qin Gang.Tensions around Taiwan remain high as China is opposed to any direct foreign official contacts with the island which it considers its sovereign territory. Beijing has repeatedly said that the One China principle is a political foundation of China-US relations and that violations by Washington of its own obligations have been jeopardizing cooperation between the two countries, threatening peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

https://sputniknews.com/20220823/taiwan-policy-shift-in-washington-is-born-out-of-desperation-former-us-marine-1099886436.html

americas

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

taiwan, us, us-china relations, china