Ukraine Continues to Shell City Where Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant Located – Local Authorities
Ukraine Continues to Shell City Where Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant Located – Local Authorities
2022-08-27T07:19+0000
2022-08-27T07:19+0000
2022-08-27T08:03+0000
ukraine
The authorities of Ukraine’s Zaporozhye Region stated on Saturday that Ukrainian troops had launched 20 artillery strikes on the city of Energodar, including five - on the territory of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP). According to the authorities, emergency services are on standby to provide urgent assistance to citizens and eliminate the consequences of shelling from the opposite bank of the Dnieper River. The authorities said that there are no casualties as a result of the shelling.Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the Zaporozhye Region administration, for his part, said that there were no strikes on the territory of the ZNPP at the moment, but that the shelling was not over yet, and authorities would assess the loss and damage once it was completed.The developments followed the authorities of Energodar saying on Friday that several shells landed not far from the ZNPP site where radioactive isotopes are stored after the Ukrainian troops resumed the shelling of the facility earlier that day.
Ukraine Continues to Shell City Where Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant Located – Local Authorities
07:19 GMT 27.08.2022 (Updated: 08:03 GMT 27.08.2022)
On Friday, Energodar authorities said that Ukrainian Armed Forces resumed their shelling of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, with several shells landing not far from the site where radioactive isotopes are stored.
The authorities of Ukraine’s Zaporozhye Region stated on Saturday that Ukrainian troops had launched 20 artillery strikes on the city of Energodar, including five - on the territory of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP).
They added that according to preliminary estimates, the shelling started at 9:37 am, Moscow time, with the Ukrainian army using the US-made 155mm artillery weapons.
According to the authorities, emergency services are on standby to provide urgent assistance to citizens and eliminate the consequences of shelling from the opposite bank of the Dnieper River. The authorities said that there are no casualties as a result of the shelling.
Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the Zaporozhye Region administration, for his part, said that there were no strikes on the territory of the ZNPP at the moment, but that the shelling was not over yet, and authorities would assess the loss and damage once it was completed.
The developments followed the authorities of Energodar saying on Friday that several shells landed not far from the ZNPP site where radioactive isotopes are stored after the Ukrainian troops resumed the shelling of the facility earlier that day.