Moscow Slams Kiev's Shelling of Zaporozhye NPP as 'Act of Nuclear Terrorism'

Moscow Slams Kiev's Shelling of Zaporozhye NPP as 'Act of Nuclear Terrorism' The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the Ukrainian military's attacks on the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant threatened the lives of the Ukrainians, Russians, and all Europeans.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Russia. The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the Ukrainian military's attacks on the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant not only threatened the lives of Ukrainians and Russians but all Europeans.Dr. Colin Campbell, DC senior news correspondent, joins us to discuss the pro-Trump backlash to the FBI search. Dr. Campbell discusses the concerns over escalating the risk of political violence.Dr. Jemima Pierre, associate professor of black studies and anthropology at the University of California, Los Angeles, a member of the Black Alliance for Peace, and an editor of the "Black Agenda Review" segment of the Black Agenda Report, joins us to discuss Haiti and Cuba. Samir Handal, wanted for Haitian leader Jovenel Moise's assassination, is still being held in Turkey; and the Biden administration is watching a potential ecological disaster in Cuba, 90 miles from the US coastline, without offering any meaningful assistance.Obi Egbuna, activist and US Representative for The Zimbabwean Newspapers, joins us to discuss Zimbabwean journalists arrested under Cybersecurity Law. Two journalists from a privately-owned newspaper were arrested earlier this month and charged with transmitting "false data messages."Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss Gaza. Laith discusses the UN Security Council's emergency meeting to discuss Gaza "amid a fragile truce."K. J. Noh, peace activist, and writer, joins us to discuss China. KJ discusses a 19fortyfive.com article that posits China's military "was built to defeat America" in a Taiwan war.Danny Haiphong, author and contributor to the Black Agenda Report, joins us to discuss his article, "Hypocrisy and War Go Hand-in-Hand". Danny talks about American exceptionalist hypocrisy being displayed during Nancy Pelosi's provocative trip to Taiwan.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

