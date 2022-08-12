International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputniknews.com/20220812/zaporozhye-regions-authorities-slam-guterres-position-on-npp-as-irresponsible-1099515624.html
Zaporozhye Region's Authorities Slam Guterres' Position on NPP as Irresponsible
Zaporozhye Region's Authorities Slam Guterres' Position on NPP as Irresponsible
SIMFEROPOL, Russia (Sputnik) - UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is acting irresponsibly by proposing to establish a security perimeter around the... 12.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-12T11:48+0000
2022-08-12T11:48+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
zaporizhia npp
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/08/1099391475_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_1f104c0668c2ea57b07b159d5230304f.jpg
"He is acting like a completely irresponsible person, as if he were not the UN secretary general but the devil's advocate. He is trying to accomplish the tasks set by our enemy — literally nuclear terrorists. We are not talking about [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelenskyy's regime but about his overseers and supervisors," Rogov said in a televised appearance on the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.Guterres understands that the ZNPP will be defenseless in the event of Russian troops' withdrawal from the plant, the official said, adding that the pant "will be damaged immediately."Guterres on Thursday called for an agreement on a safe perimeter of demilitarization to ensure the safety of the plant, which gets regularly targeted by Ukrainian troops since going under Russian control. The proposal stipulates the withdrawal of military personnel and equipment from the plant and a ban on their further deployment.Over the weekend, both Moscow and Kiev blamed each other for shelling the site of the ZNPP. A Russian defense official said that a possible accident at the ZNPP would surpass the scale of the Chernobyl and Fukushima nuclear disasters. The official warned that in the event of such a disaster at the ZNPP, the entire territory of Ukraine, the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, as well as Russia, Belarus, Moldova, Bulgaria, and Romania would be affected by nuclear contamination.The ZNPP, located on the left bank of the Dnieper River, is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe in terms of the number of units and output. Since March, the plant has been under the control of the Russian military. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the ZNPP is currently being managed by a Ukrainian operator.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/08/1099391475_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fcb4374e3e9580091636f17cff3035c0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine, zaporizhia npp

Zaporozhye Region's Authorities Slam Guterres' Position on NPP as Irresponsible

11:48 GMT 12.08.2022
© Sputnik / Go to the photo bankZaporozhye NPP cooling pools.
Zaporozhye NPP cooling pools. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.08.2022
© Sputnik
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
International
India
SIMFEROPOL, Russia (Sputnik) - UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is acting irresponsibly by proposing to establish a security perimeter around the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP), Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the regional administration, said on Friday.
"He is acting like a completely irresponsible person, as if he were not the UN secretary general but the devil's advocate. He is trying to accomplish the tasks set by our enemy — literally nuclear terrorists. We are not talking about [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelenskyy's regime but about his overseers and supervisors," Rogov said in a televised appearance on the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.
Guterres understands that the ZNPP will be defenseless in the event of Russian troops' withdrawal from the plant, the official said, adding that the pant "will be damaged immediately."
"Terrible things will happen there. Without Russian missile defense systems, without those guys protecting the safety of the nuclear power plant today, something simply irreparable will happen there," Rogov said.
Guterres on Thursday called for an agreement on a safe perimeter of demilitarization to ensure the safety of the plant, which gets regularly targeted by Ukrainian troops since going under Russian control. The proposal stipulates the withdrawal of military personnel and equipment from the plant and a ban on their further deployment.
Over the weekend, both Moscow and Kiev blamed each other for shelling the site of the ZNPP. A Russian defense official said that a possible accident at the ZNPP would surpass the scale of the Chernobyl and Fukushima nuclear disasters. The official warned that in the event of such a disaster at the ZNPP, the entire territory of Ukraine, the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, as well as Russia, Belarus, Moldova, Bulgaria, and Romania would be affected by nuclear contamination.
The ZNPP, located on the left bank of the Dnieper River, is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe in terms of the number of units and output. Since March, the plant has been under the control of the Russian military. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the ZNPP is currently being managed by a Ukrainian operator.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала