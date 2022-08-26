https://sputniknews.com/20220826/us-court-releases-redacted-affidavit-underpinning-search-of-trumps-mar-a-lago-residence-1100038366.html

US Court Releases Redacted Affidavit Underpinning Search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago Residence

Former US President Donald Trump's residence in Florida was suddenly raided by the FBI on August 8 – the first time in US history that a former president's... 26.08.2022, Sputnik International

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) on Friday published a redacted version of the affidavit used to obtain the search and seizure warrant for the August 8 raid on Mar-a-Lago by the FBI.In the affidavit, it notes that the August 8 raid was set in motion by a February inquiry about if the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) had retrieved all classified information kept at Mar-a-Lago when it took 15 boxes of documents in January."[T]here is probable cause to believe that additional documents that contain classified NDI or that are Presidential records subject to record retention requirements currently remain at the premises. There is also probable cause to believe that evidence of obstruction will be found at the premises," the affidavit says.In documents also released on Friday, the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida revealed that "the materials the government marked for redaction in the attached document must remain sealed to protect the safety and privacy of a significant number of civilian witnesses, in addition to law enforcement personnel, as well as to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation and to avoid disclosure of grand jury material in violation of the Federal Rules of Criminal Procedure.""If witnesses' identities are exposed, they could be subjected to harms including retaliation, intimidation, or harassment, and even threats to their physical safety. As the Court has already noted, 'these concerns are not hypothetical in this case,'" the filing adds, citing threats made against FBI officers. Much of the text discussing the reasons the government should not release the affidavit are themselves redacted.The affidavit's release comes after the warrant was published, which revealed a large number of classified files had been retrieved by the FBI, including from the highest levels of government secrecy. it also showed that the raid was made under suspicion that Trump had violated three sections of US law, including the Espionage Act, mishandling documents, and obstruction of justice.MORE INFORMATION TO FOLLOW...

