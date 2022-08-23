https://sputniknews.com/20220823/feds-archives-reportedly-took-300-classified-files-from-mar-a-lago-including-fbi-cia-nsa-docs-1099915374.html

Feds, Archives Reportedly Took 300 Classified Files from Mar-a-Lago, Including FBI, CIA, NSA Docs

Feds, Archives Reportedly Took 300 Classified Files from Mar-a-Lago, Including FBI, CIA, NSA Docs

When the FBI raided former US President Donald Trump's private Mar-a-Lago mansion earlier this month, they seized more than 150 documents marked "classified,"

That’s in addition to another 150 classified documents in 15 boxes the US National Archives retrieved from the Palm Beach resort in January, the paper added. Previous reporting on that seizure did not mention the nature of the documents.The August 8 raid was much larger, with FBI agents carrying away 26 boxes of files, including 11 sets of materials marked as classified, up to the highest level of classification: top secret/sensitive compartmented information (TS/SCI). Those reportedly included files pertaining to US nuclear weapons, although that has not been confirmed by any governmental authority.Jay Bratt, the head of the DOJ’s counterespionage section, went to the resort on June 3 and, accompanied by two of Trump’s lawyers, Evan Corcoran and Christina Bobb, visited the mansion basement where the files were kept and personally went through them, identifying any classified documents. Bratt reportedly returned with a “sheaf” of classified material and a sworn statement by Bobb that it was, to the best of her knowledge, the last of the classified materials kept there.While many are horrified by the idea of such a security breach, especially by a former president who launched a bid to overturn the 2020 elections that forced him from power, Trump’s son, Donald Jr., thought it was a great idea.“[F]or the record, I say that if Donald Trump actually still had the nuclear codes it would probably be good," Don Jr. told the crowd at a campaign rally on Monday for incumbent Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz, taking the tone of a stand-up comedy routine.In the final months of Trump’s presidency, fear he might launch a war against China in order to stay in power held sway in both Washington and Beijing. China’s military forces were put on high alert several times between September 2020 and February 2021, and the People’s Liberation Army rushed forward plans to expand and diversify its small nuclear arsenal.The unsealed search warrant revealed that the search and seizure was authorized over concerns of violations of the 1917 Espionage Act, mishandling of documents, and obstruction of justice. However, that doesn’t mean Trump will necessarily be charged under one of those statutes.

mar-a-lago

