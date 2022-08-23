International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20220823/feds-archives-reportedly-took-300-classified-files-from-mar-a-lago-including-fbi-cia-nsa-docs-1099915374.html
Feds, Archives Reportedly Took 300 Classified Files from Mar-a-Lago, Including FBI, CIA, NSA Docs
Feds, Archives Reportedly Took 300 Classified Files from Mar-a-Lago, Including FBI, CIA, NSA Docs
When the FBI raided former US President Donald Trump’s private Mar-a-Lago mansion earlier this month, they seized more than 150 documents marked “classified,”... 23.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-23T17:49+0000
2022-08-23T17:49+0000
americas
us
mar-a-lago
classified documents
donald trump
fbi
search
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101348/92/1013489287_0:53:1025:629_1920x0_80_0_0_e6ec713cbbb33ded68492b972eed8358.jpg
That’s in addition to another 150 classified documents in 15 boxes the US National Archives retrieved from the Palm Beach resort in January, the paper added. Previous reporting on that seizure did not mention the nature of the documents.The August 8 raid was much larger, with FBI agents carrying away 26 boxes of files, including 11 sets of materials marked as classified, up to the highest level of classification: top secret/sensitive compartmented information (TS/SCI). Those reportedly included files pertaining to US nuclear weapons, although that has not been confirmed by any governmental authority.Jay Bratt, the head of the DOJ’s counterespionage section, went to the resort on June 3 and, accompanied by two of Trump’s lawyers, Evan Corcoran and Christina Bobb, visited the mansion basement where the files were kept and personally went through them, identifying any classified documents. Bratt reportedly returned with a “sheaf” of classified material and a sworn statement by Bobb that it was, to the best of her knowledge, the last of the classified materials kept there.While many are horrified by the idea of such a security breach, especially by a former president who launched a bid to overturn the 2020 elections that forced him from power, Trump’s son, Donald Jr., thought it was a great idea.“[F]or the record, I say that if Donald Trump actually still had the nuclear codes it would probably be good," Don Jr. told the crowd at a campaign rally on Monday for incumbent Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz, taking the tone of a stand-up comedy routine.In the final months of Trump’s presidency, fear he might launch a war against China in order to stay in power held sway in both Washington and Beijing. China’s military forces were put on high alert several times between September 2020 and February 2021, and the People’s Liberation Army rushed forward plans to expand and diversify its small nuclear arsenal.The unsealed search warrant revealed that the search and seizure was authorized over concerns of violations of the 1917 Espionage Act, mishandling of documents, and obstruction of justice. However, that doesn’t mean Trump will necessarily be charged under one of those statutes.
americas
mar-a-lago
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101348/92/1013489287_58:0:965:680_1920x0_80_0_0_ea33d3b324e90542ece8c727989137ac.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, mar-a-lago, classified documents, donald trump, fbi, search
us, mar-a-lago, classified documents, donald trump, fbi, search

Feds, Archives Reportedly Took 300 Classified Files from Mar-a-Lago, Including FBI, CIA, NSA Docs

17:49 GMT 23.08.2022
CC BY 2.0 / Michelangelo Carrieri / Top SecretTop Secret Documents
Top Secret Documents - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.08.2022
CC BY 2.0 / Michelangelo Carrieri / Top Secret
Subscribe
International
India
When the FBI raided former US President Donald Trump’s private Mar-a-Lago mansion earlier this month, they seized more than 150 documents marked “classified,” the New York Times reported on Tuesday, citing “multiple people briefed on the matter.”
That’s in addition to another 150 classified documents in 15 boxes the US National Archives retrieved from the Palm Beach resort in January, the paper added. Previous reporting on that seizure did not mention the nature of the documents.
A source told the NYT that the documents seized in January included files from the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), the National Security Agency (NSA), and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), “spanning a variety of topics of national security interest.”
The August 8 raid was much larger, with FBI agents carrying away 26 boxes of files, including 11 sets of materials marked as classified, up to the highest level of classification: top secret/sensitive compartmented information (TS/SCI). Those reportedly included files pertaining to US nuclear weapons, although that has not been confirmed by any governmental authority.
The report also revealed that DOJ officials traveled to Mar-a-Lago in June to see if there were more classified files there, following a subpoena for the documents based on a series of witness interviews the month prior.
Jay Bratt, the head of the DOJ’s counterespionage section, went to the resort on June 3 and, accompanied by two of Trump’s lawyers, Evan Corcoran and Christina Bobb, visited the mansion basement where the files were kept and personally went through them, identifying any classified documents. Bratt reportedly returned with a “sheaf” of classified material and a sworn statement by Bobb that it was, to the best of her knowledge, the last of the classified materials kept there.
However, the DOJ suspected there were still more files, and after subpoenaing security footage from the mansion that showed people moving boxes of files around, they returned on August 8 with the new search warrant.
While many are horrified by the idea of such a security breach, especially by a former president who launched a bid to overturn the 2020 elections that forced him from power, Trump’s son, Donald Jr., thought it was a great idea.
“[F]or the record, I say that if Donald Trump actually still had the nuclear codes it would probably be good," Don Jr. told the crowd at a campaign rally on Monday for incumbent Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz, taking the tone of a stand-up comedy routine.
"Our enemies might actually be like, 'okay, maybe, let's not mess with them,’” he said. “Unlike like when they look at Joe Biden, then they say, 'you know what, we should attack now.'"
In the final months of Trump’s presidency, fear he might launch a war against China in order to stay in power held sway in both Washington and Beijing. China’s military forces were put on high alert several times between September 2020 and February 2021, and the People’s Liberation Army rushed forward plans to expand and diversify its small nuclear arsenal.
The unsealed search warrant revealed that the search and seizure was authorized over concerns of violations of the 1917 Espionage Act, mishandling of documents, and obstruction of justice. However, that doesn’t mean Trump will necessarily be charged under one of those statutes.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала