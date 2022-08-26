https://sputniknews.com/20220826/argentina-seeks-indias-support-to-become-brics-member-to-strengthen-cooperation-among-global-south-1100013601.html

Argentina Seeks India's Support to Become BRICS Member to Strengthen Cooperation Among Global South

Argentina Seeks India's Support to Become BRICS Member to Strengthen Cooperation Among Global South

Argentina's Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero has sought the support of New Delhi in getting its BRICS’ membership approved, as he met his Indian counterpart S. Jaishankar in Buenos Aires on Thursday.The developing countries, including the BRICS states, have expressed concerns about the impact of unilateral sanctions by the Western states against Moscow over its special military operation in Ukraine.Both India and Argentina, which were invited as guests to this year’s G7 Leaders’ Summit in Germany, have said that the Western sanctions have adversely affected the post-COVID economic recovery, particularly in developing countries, by causing a spike in global food and energy prices.Argentina, along with Iran, applied for full-fledged BRICS’ membership at the virtual leaders’ summit hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping on June 24. A joint statement after the leaders’ meeting called for more discussions on the “BRICS expansion process”.The joint statement also urged the need to clarify the need for the criteria for including new BRICS’ members and incorporating new entrants into the grouping based on “full consultations and consensus” among the existing states, reportedly reflective of India’s concerns about expanding the group, which has a formal charter or membership rules.The Argentine Foreign Ministry said in July that the country has managed to secure China’s “formal support” for its BRICS’ membership, after a meeting between Cafiero and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (FMM) in Bali.Jaishankar Bats for Increased Cooperation Among Global SouthThe Indian Foreign Minister, for his part, expressed support for the idea of strengthening bilateral ties among the developing countries.The Indian Foreign Minister further batted for increased cooperation in the realms of energy and food security between the two countries.Jaishankar also urged for enhanced ties in the areas of defense and nuclear technology between the two countries.

