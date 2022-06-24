https://sputniknews.com/20220624/argentinas-president-requests-brics-membership-for-his-country-1096632092.html

Argentina's President Requests BRICS Membership for His Country

Argentina's President Requests BRICS Membership for His Country

The request comes amid the 14th summit of the BRICS countries – an international union of countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) that seek... 24.06.2022, Sputnik International

Argentina's President Alberto Fernández requested BRICS membership for his country during the 14th summit of the international organization, which the Argentinian leader attended among other high-ranking guests.Fernández noted that his country could supplement the union of five countries as a reliable supplier of food, as well as a recognized player in the field of biotechnology and logistics. He further stressed Argentina's ability to train specialists in various fields, as well as provide various services on the international scale.

