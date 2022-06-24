International
Breaking News: Putin Says G7's 'Irresponsible' Actions Triggered Global Inflation, Not Russia's Special Op in Ukraine
Argentina's President Requests BRICS Membership for His Country
Argentina's President Requests BRICS Membership for His Country
The request comes amid the 14th summit of the BRICS countries – an international union of countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) that seek... 24.06.2022
world
brics
Argentina's President Alberto Fernández requested BRICS membership for his country during the 14th summit of the international organization, which the Argentinian leader attended among other high-ranking guests.Fernández noted that his country could supplement the union of five countries as a reliable supplier of food, as well as a recognized player in the field of biotechnology and logistics. He further stressed Argentina's ability to train specialists in various fields, as well as provide various services on the international scale.
Argentina's President Requests BRICS Membership for His Country

13:11 GMT 24.06.2022 (Updated: 13:37 GMT 24.06.2022)
China's President Xi Jinping (L), Russia's President Vladimir Putin (2nd L), Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro (C), India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2nd R), and South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa (R) attend to a meeting with members of the Business Council and management of the New Development Bank during the BRICS Summit in Brasilia, November 14, 2019. (Photo by Pavel Golovkin / POOL / AFP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.06.2022
Tim Korso
