https://sputniknews.com/20220624/argentinas-president-requests-brics-membership-for-his-country-1096632092.html
Argentina's President Requests BRICS Membership for His Country
Argentina's President Requests BRICS Membership for His Country
The request comes amid the 14th summit of the BRICS countries – an international union of countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) that seek... 24.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-24T13:11+0000
2022-06-24T13:11+0000
2022-06-24T13:37+0000
world
brics
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/18/1096632811_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_cc1884e5c0ad0f24a7af9340a77aaf9d.jpg
Argentina's President Alberto Fernández requested BRICS membership for his country during the 14th summit of the international organization, which the Argentinian leader attended among other high-ranking guests.Fernández noted that his country could supplement the union of five countries as a reliable supplier of food, as well as a recognized player in the field of biotechnology and logistics. He further stressed Argentina's ability to train specialists in various fields, as well as provide various services on the international scale.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/18/1096632811_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_90f73faae9e059c476743888cba0feef.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg
world, brics
Argentina's President Requests BRICS Membership for His Country
13:11 GMT 24.06.2022 (Updated: 13:37 GMT 24.06.2022)
Being updated
The request comes amid the 14th summit of the BRICS countries – an international union of countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) that seek to jointly develop economic, technologic and other ties in the modern world.
Argentina's President Alberto Fernández requested BRICS membership for his country during the 14th summit of the international organization, which the Argentinian leader attended among other high-ranking guests.
"We aspire to be a full member of this group of nations that already represents 42% of the world's population and 24% of the global gross product", the president said.
Fernández noted that his country could supplement the union of five countries as a reliable supplier of food, as well as a recognized player in the field of biotechnology and logistics. He further stressed Argentina's ability to train specialists in various fields, as well as provide various services on the international scale.