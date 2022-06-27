https://sputniknews.com/20220627/kremlin-on-argentinas-desire-to-join-brics-moscow-supports-organizations-expansion-1096719883.html

Kremlin on Argentina’s Desire to Join BRICS: Moscow Supports Organization’s Expansion

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow views the expansion of BRICS positively but understands that this issue needs to be carefully assessed, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov... 27.06.2022, Sputnik International

"You know, we are in general positive about the issue of a possible expansion of this association, although we understand that this problem needs to be approached very, very carefully, and therefore we propose at the beginning to determine the procedures and requirements for possible candidates for joining the BRICS," Ushakov told reporters.Last week, Argentina's President Alberto Fernández announced during the 14th BRICS summit that his country was seeking membership in the organization. "We aspire to be a full member of this group of nations that already represents 42% of the world's population and 24% of the global gross product", Fernández said.BRICS is the group of the world's leading emerging market economies: Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.China is Ready to Welcome New Members Into BRICSThere is a common understanding among the BRICS countries that the bloc needs new members, while preserving its original nature, Director-General of the Department of International Economic Affairs of the Chinese Foreign Ministry Li Kexin said on Monday.China is interested in keeping the BRICS format open to the accession of new members. According to Li Kexin, despite the fact that there are no clear dates for the expansion, there is consensus on this issue among all BRICS countries.The diplomat stressed that the purpose of the BRICS expansion is not to form a new bloc.According to the director general, BRICS leaders are working on establishing consensus on possible future members."There are several countries currently 'at the door,' for example, Indonesia, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Argentina," he said.BRICS leaders support the continuation of discussions on the expansion process notably through Sherpas’ channel, as stated in the Beijing Declaration of the XIV BRICS Summit.Earlier in May, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that China proposed to launch the process of BRICS further expansion. He said it will demonstrate BRICS openness and inclusiveness, fulfill the expectations of developing countries, increase their representation and voice in global governance, as well as make a greater contribution to maintaining global peace and development.

