https://sputniknews.com/20220825/fbi-agents-were-ordered-not-to-probe-hunter-bidens-laptop-from-hell-gop-senator-says-1099970512.html

FBI Agents Were Ordered not to Probe Hunter Biden’s ‘Laptop From Hell’, GOP Senator Says

FBI Agents Were Ordered not to Probe Hunter Biden’s ‘Laptop From Hell’, GOP Senator Says

Hunter Biden is at the center of a federal investigation that, in particular, is looking into whether the 52-year-old violated US laws when he became embroiled... 25.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-25T08:06+0000

2022-08-25T08:06+0000

2022-08-25T08:06+0000

americas

us

delaware

hunter biden

joe biden

laptop

investigation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/19/1099969875_590:0:3071:1395_1920x0_80_0_0_381f4578a0c8892fbc51100afe8eed49.jpg

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) told its agents not to probe first son Hunter Biden’s so-called “laptop from Hell” for months, the New York Post has reported.The newspaper referred to Republican Senator Ron Johnson’s letter to Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz, in which the GOP member in particular cited “individuals with knowledge” as saying that “local FBI leadership” had slow-walked the laptop investigation after the computer was recovered from a Delaware repair shop in December 2019.The senator argued that FBI management told the agency’s employees that “you will not look at that Hunter Biden laptop,” vowing that the agency was “not going to change the outcome of the [2020] election again,” in an apparent nod to the FBI reopening the investigation into former Secretary of State and ex-Democratic presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton’s private email server days before the 2016 election.“While I understand your hesitation to investigate a matter that may be related to an ongoing investigation, it is clear to me based on numerous credible whistleblower disclosures that the FBI cannot be trusted with the handling of Hunter Biden’s laptop,” the Republican wrote.He urged Horowitz to start “by obtaining the history of the investigative actions taken by the FBI on Hunter Biden’s laptop which should be available on the FBI’s case management system, Sentinel.”The letter comes after FBI Director Christopher Wray admitted earlier this month that whistleblower allegations that the bureau’s agents plied a specially-devised scheme to “undermine derogatory information” on Hunter Biden ahead of the 2020 election as “deeply troubling.”This followed Republican Senator Chuck Grassley demanding that the FBI and the Department of Justice (DoJ) answer a whistleblower’s allegations that the agency downplayed damning information about Hunter Biden ahead of the 2020 presidential election.“The information provided to my office involves concerns about the FBI's receipt and use of derogatory information relating to Hunter Biden, and the FBI's false portrayal of acquired evidence as disinformation,” the letter, in particular, reads.'Laptop From Hell' Hunter's “laptop from Hell” contains compromising emails, naked photos and graphic videos pertaining to the US president's son that have been released since 2020, when the New York Post was the first to make public several emails from the device.The laptop’s content shed light on details about potentially illegal activities by the US president’s son, ranging from parties with prostitutes to “business deals” involving the trading of cash for access to the elder Biden during his tenure as Barack Obama’s vice president.Joe Biden has repeatedly dismissed any knowledge of his son’s business activities, and most news outlets and social media companies successfully shielded him from the laptop’s revelations ahead of the 2020 presidential election campaign, when the laptop was dismissed as part of the “Russian disinformation operation.”Earlier this year, the New York Times and The Washington Post made a U-turn, confirming that the laptop was authentic and that the damning information contained within was authentic.The laptop is part of a federal probe into Hunter Biden’s murky business activities and tax affairs, which reportedly reached a “critical juncture” as investigators are weighing whether to charge the president's son.

https://sputniknews.com/20220728/cnn-verifies-trove-of-hunter-biden-emails-as-fed-tax-firearm-probe-closes-in-on-potential-crimes-1097883281.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220807/they-should-come--talk-to-us-hunter-biden-probe-may-subpoena-us-intel-chiefs-says-mccarthy-1099348375.html

americas

delaware

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

us, delaware, hunter biden, joe biden, laptop, investigation