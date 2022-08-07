https://sputniknews.com/20220807/they-should-come--talk-to-us-hunter-biden-probe-may-subpoena-us-intel-chiefs-says-mccarthy-1099348375.html

'They Should Come & Talk to Us': Hunter Biden Probe May Subpoena US Intel Chiefs, Says McCarthy

'They Should Come & Talk to Us': Hunter Biden Probe May Subpoena US Intel Chiefs, Says McCarthy

Earlier, FBI Director Christopher Wray, grilled by Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) at a Senate Judiciary Committee oversight hearing on August 4, admitted that... 07.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-07T05:19+0000

2022-08-07T05:19+0000

2022-08-07T05:19+0000

us

hunter biden

joe biden

kevin mccarthy

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/04/1098102251_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_57d62216353dc367cf38d84ffb7dfa96.jpg

As part of the House probe into the first son, US intelligence agencies’ chiefs will be requested to reveal whether they publicly lied to cover up Hunter Biden’s shady foreign activities while his father was vice president, Kevin McCarthy was cited as saying by the New York Post.McCarthy cited the public letter released by 51 former intelligence agency officials on October 19, 2020, dismissing the first stories published by the Post regarding Hunter Biden’s potentially illicit overseas business dealings found on his abandoned laptop as “disinformation pushed by Russia.”Dubbed the “laptop from hell,” it had included compromising emails, nude photos, and graphic videos, while also shedding light on Hunter Biden’s “business deals” involving the trading of ‘cash for access’ to the elder Biden during his tenure as Barack Obama’s vice president.At the time the Democratic candidate running against Donald Trump in the elections, Joe Biden repeatedly dismissed any knowledge of his son’s business activities – something he has continued to do since entering the White House. Most news outlets and social media companies at the timer had also done their utmost to sweep the story under the rug. However, the hard drive information The Post first revealed has since been accepted as fact by even the most liberal media outlets, including the New York Times and Washington Post.Despite this, none of the 51 intel officials who signed the afore-mentioned letter, including James Clapper, who served as director of National Intelligence from 2010 to 2017 when Joe Biden was VP, and ex-CIA directors John Brennan and Leon Panetta, apologized for discrediting the Hunter Biden story, underscored McCarthy.Thus, James Clapper had stood by his ‘statement made at the time’, adding:“… I think sounding such a cautionary note AT THE TIME was appropriate.”According to Kevin McCarthy, these questions have to be answered, as the intel community should not be allowed to “utilize their name in an improper way without correcting.”According to the report, so far none of the intel chiefs that were signatories to the letter have made contact with House investigators regarding the Hunter Biden probe.This comes as last week GOP members of the House Oversight Committee, including Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), grilled FBI Director Christopher Wray over whistleblower allegations that his agents had used a specially-devised scheme to “undermine derogatory information” on first son Hunter Biden ahead of the 2020 election.Wray admitted on August 4 that the claims were “deeply troubling,” Politico reported.“…this investigation needs to be completed on this gentleman and the results need to be reported to the American people,” Kennedy had responded.Sen. Ron Johnson said at the time he had “no faith” in the FBI or Justice Department to investigate Hunter Biden.However, weiging in on this, McCarthy was cited as saying:House Republicans have previously vowed to subpoena Hunter Biden should Republicans retake the House – something widely anticipated – after the November midterm elections. That outcome would see McCarthy replace Rep. Nancy Pelosi as House Speaker.According to the House GOP leader, over 500 “preservation letters” have been sent to various agencies and individuals with demands to not destroy specific data and documents pertaining to the Hunter Biden probe.“We have a responsibility of oversight,” McCarthy emphasized.

https://sputniknews.com/20220805/fbi-chief-admits-as-deeply-troubling-claims-that-bureau-agents-buried-damning-info-on-hunter-biden-1098274595.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220731/senator-slams-fbi-for-tipping-scales-of-justice-in-hunter-biden-probe-amid-whistleblower-testimony-1097981464.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

us, hunter biden, joe biden, kevin mccarthy