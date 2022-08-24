International
US Prepared to Strike Iran-Backed Militias in Syria Again, State Dept. Says
US Prepared to Strike Iran-Backed Militias in Syria Again, State Dept. Says
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The United States is prepared to "take action once again" following its airstrikes targeting Iran-backed militias in Syria on Tuesday...
"Of course, we're watching very closely and we stand ready to take action once again if it's necessary to advance our self-defense and protect it," Price said on Wednesday. He declined to comment on the success of the airstrikes, which US Central Command had said were necessary to protect US personnel.Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani condemned the airstrikes on Wednesday, denying that Tehran had links to the militias targeted in Deir ez-Zor province.Price argued that the possibility of a nuclear-armed Iran was the greatest challenge that the US and its allies could face. He said the US had been able to advance its negotiations with Iran to re-enter the JCPOA because the latter had dropped some demands recently, but the deal was still not closed.
US Prepared to Strike Iran-Backed Militias in Syria Again, State Dept. Says

14:50 GMT 24.08.2022 (Updated: 14:53 GMT 24.08.2022)
In this file photo a US AH-64 Apache attack helicopter flies over Bradley Fighting Vehicles (BFV) on patrol in the countryside of the Kurdish-majority city of Qamishli in Syria's northeastern Hasakeh province, on April 20, 2022.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The United States is prepared to "take action once again" following its airstrikes targeting Iran-backed militias in Syria on Tuesday, State Department spokesman Ned Price told CNN.
"Of course, we’re watching very closely and we stand ready to take action once again if it’s necessary to advance our self-defense and protect it," Price said on Wednesday. He declined to comment on the success of the airstrikes, which US Central Command had said were necessary to protect US personnel.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani condemned the airstrikes on Wednesday, denying that Tehran had links to the militias targeted in Deir ez-Zor province.
In this image made from April 17, 2021, video released by the Islamic Republic Iran Broadcasting, IRIB, state-run TV, various centrifuge machines line the hall damaged on Sunday, April 11, 2021, at the Natanz Uranium Enrichment Facility - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.08.2022
World
Iran-Backed Attacks in Mideast Jumped 400% After US Left JCPOA - State Department
22 August, 20:36 GMT
Price argued that the possibility of a nuclear-armed Iran was the greatest challenge that the US and its allies could face. He said the US had been able to advance its negotiations with Iran to re-enter the JCPOA because the latter had dropped some demands recently, but the deal was still not closed.
