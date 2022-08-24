https://sputniknews.com/20220824/us-prepared-to-strike-iran-backed-militias-in-syria-again-state-dept-says-1099949727.html

US Prepared to Strike Iran-Backed Militias in Syria Again, State Dept. Says

US Prepared to Strike Iran-Backed Militias in Syria Again, State Dept. Says

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The United States is prepared to "take action once again" following its airstrikes targeting Iran-backed militias in Syria on Tuesday... 24.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-24T14:50+0000

2022-08-24T14:50+0000

2022-08-24T14:53+0000

syria

us

military

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/18/1099949811_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_111c8cb15b9c3232fe930c5a6e7f50c2.jpg

"Of course, we’re watching very closely and we stand ready to take action once again if it’s necessary to advance our self-defense and protect it," Price said on Wednesday. He declined to comment on the success of the airstrikes, which US Central Command had said were necessary to protect US personnel.Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani condemned the airstrikes on Wednesday, denying that Tehran had links to the militias targeted in Deir ez-Zor province.Price argued that the possibility of a nuclear-armed Iran was the greatest challenge that the US and its allies could face. He said the US had been able to advance its negotiations with Iran to re-enter the JCPOA because the latter had dropped some demands recently, but the deal was still not closed.

https://sputniknews.com/20220822/iran-backed-attacks-in-mideast-jumped-400-after-us-left-jcpoa---state-department-1099875854.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

syria, us