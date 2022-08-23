https://sputniknews.com/20220823/iran-reportedly-drops-some-demands-to-revive-jcpoa-1099891407.html

Iran Reportedly Drops Some Demands to Revive JCPOA

Iran Reportedly Drops Some Demands to Revive JCPOA

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran has dropped some demands to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing US officials. 23.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-23T10:49+0000

2022-08-23T10:49+0000

2022-08-23T10:53+0000

world

joint comprehensive plan of action (jcpoa)

us

iran deal

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/0f/1099616742_0:166:3053:1883_1920x0_80_0_0_9087365bc27971cce40f8fd109b38c4f.jpg

Speaking on condition of anonymity, the official said that Iran no longer insists that international inspectors close some probes on Tehran’s atomic program. The official added that Iran "moved toward possibly getting back into the deal on terms that [US] President [Joe] Biden can accept."Talks on the revival of the JCPOA have been ongoing for about a year. In March, negotiators said they were close to reaching the deal but the talks stalled over Iran's demand that the US removes the Revolutionary Guard Corps from its foreign terrorist organizations list. A second official told Reuters that under full implementation of the deal, the International Atomic Energy Agency would be able to resume comprehensive inspections aimed at detecting any effort by Iran to pursue a nuclear weapon. Tehran would be prohibited from enriching and stockpiling uranium above very limited levels in order not to be capable of making a bomb. Advanced centrifuges Iran is currently operating would be stopped and removed, the official reportedly added. In 2015, Iran signed the Iran nuclear deal with the P5+1 group of countries (the United States, China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom - plus Germany) and the European Union. The deal required Iran to scale back its nuclear program and severely downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including lifting the arms embargo five years after the deal's adoption. In 2018, the US unilaterally withdrew from the JCPOA and implemented hard-line policies against Tehran, prompting Iran to largely abandon its obligations under the accord.In April 2021, the parties to the agreement, together with the United States, began negotiations to restore the nuclear deal, working in Vienna.

https://sputniknews.com/20220821/report-white-house-spent-several-days-giving-reassurances-to-israel-amid-jcpoa-revival-talk-1099806664.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

joint comprehensive plan of action (jcpoa), us, iran deal