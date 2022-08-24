International
Texas Drought Uncovers 113 Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Footprints
Texas Drought Uncovers 113 Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Footprints
Dinosaur Valley State Park in Texas is famous all over the world for nature having preserved many traces of dinosaurs on its territory. 24.08.2022, Sputnik International
A severe drought that has dried up a river has exposed dinosaur footprints in Dinosaur Valley State Park, according to CNN.In addition, archaeologists have also found traces of Sauroposeidon, which in its adult state reached about 60 feet and weighed around 44 tons. The dinosaur footprints date back some 113 million years ago.Rains are expected soon in Texas, so the tracks will be underwater again, but the state park will still continue to protect them.According to representatives of the park, this is one of the world's longest dinosaur trails ever found.
Texas Drought Uncovers 113 Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Footprints

11:05 GMT 24.08.2022 (Updated: 11:20 GMT 24.08.2022)
© AFP 2022 / Handout / Dinosaur Valley State ParkThis handout image obtained on August 23, 2022 courtesy of the Dinosaur Valley State Park shows dinosaur tracks from around 113 million years ago, discovered in the Texas State Park after a severe drought conditions that dried up a river
This handout image obtained on August 23, 2022 courtesy of the Dinosaur Valley State Park shows dinosaur tracks from around 113 million years ago, discovered in the Texas State Park after a severe drought conditions that dried up a river - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / Handout / Dinosaur Valley State Park
Dinosaur Valley State Park in Texas is famous all over the world for nature having preserved many traces of dinosaurs on its territory.
A severe drought that has dried up a river has exposed dinosaur footprints in Dinosaur Valley State Park, according to CNN.

"Most tracks that have recently been uncovered and discovered at different parts of the river in the park belong to Acrocanthosaurus. This was a dinosaur that would stand, as an adult, about 15 feet tall and (weigh) close to seven tons," Dinosaur Valley State Park spokesperson Stephanie Salinas Garcia said, as quoted by CNN.

In addition, archaeologists have also found traces of Sauroposeidon, which in its adult state reached about 60 feet and weighed around 44 tons. The dinosaur footprints date back some 113 million years ago.
Rains are expected soon in Texas, so the tracks will be underwater again, but the state park will still continue to protect them.

"With rain in the upcoming forecasts, it is anticipated that the tracks uncovered during the drought will soon be buried again," Stephanie Salinas Garcia said.

According to representatives of the park, this is one of the world's longest dinosaur trails ever found.
