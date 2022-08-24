https://sputniknews.com/20220824/texas-drought-uncovers-113-million-year-old-dinosaur-footprints-1099935069.html

Texas Drought Uncovers 113 Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Footprints

Dinosaur Valley State Park in Texas is famous all over the world for nature having preserved many traces of dinosaurs on its territory. 24.08.2022, Sputnik International

A severe drought that has dried up a river has exposed dinosaur footprints in Dinosaur Valley State Park, according to CNN.In addition, archaeologists have also found traces of Sauroposeidon, which in its adult state reached about 60 feet and weighed around 44 tons. The dinosaur footprints date back some 113 million years ago.Rains are expected soon in Texas, so the tracks will be underwater again, but the state park will still continue to protect them.According to representatives of the park, this is one of the world's longest dinosaur trails ever found.

