Researchers Discover First of Its Kind Armored Dinosaur Fossils in Argentina
argentina, dinosaur

Researchers Discover First of Its Kind Armored Dinosaur Fossils in Argentina

07:04 GMT 12.08.2022
CC0 / / Dinosaur
Dinosaur - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.08.2022
CC0 / /
Paleontologists have announced the discovery of a previously unknown small armored dinosaur in southern Argentina.
The dinosaur probably walked upright on its hind legs about 100 million years ago, according to the journal Scientific Reports.
The dinosaur, who lived during the Cretaceous period, was named Yakapil Kanyukura. It had its own natural armor, and was well-protected by rows of bony plates along its neck, back and up to its tail. The dinosaur was about 1.5 meters long and weighed only 4-7 kg; about as much as a domestic cat.
Its fossilized remains were excavated near a dam in Patagonia in the La Buitrera paleontological area of Río Negro province.
This is the first such discovery of an armored dinosaur from the Cretaceous period in South America. It is part of the thyreophoran dinosaur group, which is known for its bony dorsal plates and pointed tail.
