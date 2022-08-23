https://sputniknews.com/20220823/modern-day-implications-of-international-day-for-the-remembrance-of-the-slave-trade--its-abolition--1099887105.html

Modern-Day Implications of International Day for the Remembrance of the Slave Trade & its Abolition

Designated by UNESCO as the International Day for the Remembrance of the Slave Trade and its Abolition, August 23 serves as a reminder of the events in 1791

The International Day for the Remembrance of the Slave Trade and its Abolition, designated by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), was first observed on August 23, 1998.From that day, it has been marked annually “to inscribe the tragedy of the slave trade in the memory of all peoples.”The day is afforded as an opportunity for “collective consideration of the historic causes, the methods and the consequences” of what was a common practice during the imperialist regimes of European nations.Between the late 15th century and 1866, in the history of the slave trade to the New World, according to the Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade Database compiled in the late 1990s, 12.5 million Africans were shipped to the New World. Only 10.7 million are estimated to have survived the journey, disembarking in North America, the Caribbean and South America.Trade in Human CargoFrom the middle of the 15th century, the transatlantic slave trade began when Portugal, and subsequently other European kingdoms, expanded their reach overseas. The Portuguese began to kidnap people from the west coast of Africa and take them back to Europe.While forced labor had been around for centuries, with Africans and Europeans trading goods and people across the Mediterranean, but enslavement had not been based on race, it is claimed.As early as in 1503, the Spanish are believed to have taken the first African captives to the Americas from Europe. By 1518, captives from predominantly the coast of West Africa, between modern-day Senegal and Angola, as well as today’s Benin, Nigeria and Cameroon were shipped directly from Africa to America. Spain and Portugal also started establishing colonies in the New World.In England, Sir John Hawkins, one of the most notable naval commanders of the 16th century, is known not only for his pivotal role in maritime history, but his role in the rise of the global slave trade. In 1562, when the trade in human flesh had been going on in West Africa for half a century, Captain John Hawkins led an expedition of three ships to Guinea during which he acquired around 500 Africans. He then sold them to Spanish colonial settlements in the New World at huge profit for himself and the Crown.By the 17th century, Britain, France, and Holland had also established colonies in the New World amid a demand for slave labor triggered by the spread of sugar plantations in the Caribbean and tobacco plantations North America.Slaves were crammed into ships with no knowledge of where they were going, with children believed to have made up about 26 percent of the captives. Metal shackles were used throughout the forced passage as restraints around the arms and legs. People would die on board from overheating, thirst, starvation and violence, with an estimated 15 percent perishing before they ever reached land.In the 1700s, the largest numbers of enslaved Africans are believed to have been shipped to the Americas. It is claimed they account for nearly three-fifths of the total volume of the transatlantic slave trade.Many deem 1619 to have been pivotal for the start of slavery in America, when the privateer ship The White Lion brought 20 enslaved Africans ashore in the British colony of Jamestown, Virginia. The human cargo had come from the port city of Luanda, now the capital of present-day Angola, but then a Portuguese colony. That landmark event is often described by scholars as the beginning of what would become the institution of slavery in America. By the mid-19th century, and the abolition movement would ignite such a heated debate over slavery that it would eventually tear the nation apart in the bloody Civil War (April 12, 1861 – May 26, 1865).The brutal trafficking in human beings eventually sparked well-organized opposition to the trade.On the night of August 22 to 23, 1791, an uprising started in the island of Saint Domingue, a West Indian French colony on the Caribbean island of Hispaniola. The island is currently home to the countries of the Dominican Republic and Haiti. France controlled Hispaniola from 1795 to 1802, when a renewed rebellion began. Finally, the last French troops withdrew from the island in late 1803, and the colony later declared its independence as Haiti the following year.The uprising in Saint Domingue inspired a sweeping movement against the colonial powers. In 1807 the British abolished the slave trade. The US Congress passed an act banning the importation of slaves into the United States in 1808, albeit not banning slavery itself. On December 18, 1865, the 13th Amendment was adopted as part of the United States Constitution that officially abolished slavery.Other countries, such as Spain, Holland, Sweden, and France, had also passed laws against the slave trade by the 1820s.Reparations & ApologiesThe end of the slave trade that had stifled Africa’s economic, cultural and psychological progress left the countries struggling to resurrect from the devastating legacy.As a large percentage of the people taken captive in Africa by European slavers were women in their childbearing years and young men, the slave trade had devastating depopulation effects. It resulted in the greatest forced migration of a human population in history.Depopulation was also caused indirectly, as Europeans brought with them deadly diseases such as strains of syphilis and smallpox, typhus and tuberculosis.With the practice also incentivizing local warlords and tribes to engage in human trafficking, the African countries were scarred by an atmosphere of lawlessness and violence as previously existing systems of governance based on kinship and consent were uprooted. Furthermore, slavery within African society grew in parallel with the Transatlantic human trade, encouraging ethnic and social division.As the economic development and wealth of Europe and the European colonies in the New World grew, West Africa was left impoverished.Dr. Menya Idd Sirajuddin, a political analyst with experience of work at the SENA Foundation in Uganda, was recently quoted by media this year as saying that statistical correlations “provide evidence that the slave trade adversely affected Africa’s economic development.”The effect wrought by the slave trade was through social “fractionalization, weakened states, and a decline in the quality of domestic institutions,” particularly judicial institutions. Slavery went hand in hand with corruption, involved theft, bribery, and this corrupt legacy is something that post-colonial states still struggle with.Jeffrey I. Herbst (2000, chaps. 2–4) argues that Africa’s poor economic performance is a result of “state failure.”Over the years, African countries have been consolidating their efforts among calls for reparations from European countries for damage wrought by the slave trade have been growing.Accra, Ghana, recently hosted a Reparations and Racial Healing Summit, together with the African Union Commission and the Africa Transitional Justice Legacy Fund. The event on August 1 – August 4 was organized to coordinate a comprehensive global strategy and agenda for the Global Reparations Movement. The latter seeks to secure reparations for the Trans-Atlantic slave trade and European colonialism in Africa.Ghana’s president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has called for slavery reparations “long overdue” to Africa and the African diaspora, speaking at the Reparations and Racial Healing Summit on August 1.John Ikubaje from the African Union’s secretariat, the African Union Commission, said that "these are developments the African Union is working on and will continue to work with different stakeholders that are working along that line" to get justice for Africa.Beyond issues such as return of artifacts, compensation and apologies for past crimes, the AU's major policy programs seek to ensure that Africa doesn't remain subservient to the West moving forward, underscored Ikubaje.

