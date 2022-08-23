International
George Soros Donates Millions to PAC Backing Chuck Schumer Ahead of Midterm Elections in US
George Soros Donates Millions to PAC Backing Chuck Schumer Ahead of Midterm Elections in US
The Senate Majority political action committee (PAC), which backs Democratic politicians, has received a total of $10 million from George Soros for the 2022... 23.08.2022, Sputnik International
Famous billionaire philanthropist George Soros has contributed a sizeable amount of money to a super PAC aligned with US Democratic Party member and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Fox News reports.According to the media outlet, Soros’ Democracy PAC sent some $2.5 million to the Senate Majority PAC in July, which made Soros, together with hedge fund billionaire James Simons, who contributed an identical amount, the committee’s biggest donors last month.So far, Soros has reportedly contributed a total of $10 million to the Senate Majority PAC for of the 2022 midterm elections, making him one of the committee’s largest contributors.The media outlet points out that this is not the first time Soros emerges as the Senate Majority’s most prominent donor, as during the 2020 elections, his Democracy PAC provided some $11.5 million to the committee.This year, Soros also contributed $1 million to former US House Representative Beto O’Rourke’s gubernatorial campaign as the latter runs for governor of Texas as a Democrat, while Soros’ Democracy PAC II donated $1 million in March to One Georgia Inc., a leadership committee whose goal is to aid Stacey Abrams’ effort to get elected as governor of Georgia.
George Soros Donates Millions to PAC Backing Chuck Schumer Ahead of Midterm Elections in US

14:32 GMT 23.08.2022
George Soros, Founder and Chairman of the Open Society Foundations listens to the conference after his speech entitled "How to save the European Union" as he attends the European Council On Foreign Relations Annual Council Meeting in Paris, Tuesday, May 29, 2018
George Soros, Founder and Chairman of the Open Society Foundations listens to the conference after his speech entitled How to save the European Union as he attends the European Council On Foreign Relations Annual Council Meeting in Paris, Tuesday, May 29, 2018 - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.08.2022
© AP Photo / Francois Mori
Andrei Dergalin
The Senate Majority political action committee (PAC), which backs Democratic politicians, has received a total of $10 million from George Soros for the 2022 elections. In the past, the billionaire’s Democracy PAC provided $11.5 million to Senate Majority during the 2020 elections.
Famous billionaire philanthropist George Soros has contributed a sizeable amount of money to a super PAC aligned with US Democratic Party member and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Fox News reports.
According to the media outlet, Soros’ Democracy PAC sent some $2.5 million to the Senate Majority PAC in July, which made Soros, together with hedge fund billionaire James Simons, who contributed an identical amount, the committee’s biggest donors last month.
So far, Soros has reportedly contributed a total of $10 million to the Senate Majority PAC for of the 2022 midterm elections, making him one of the committee’s largest contributors.
The media outlet points out that this is not the first time Soros emerges as the Senate Majority’s most prominent donor, as during the 2020 elections, his Democracy PAC provided some $11.5 million to the committee.
This year, Soros also contributed $1 million to former US House Representative Beto O’Rourke’s gubernatorial campaign as the latter runs for governor of Texas as a Democrat, while Soros’ Democracy PAC II donated $1 million in March to One Georgia Inc., a leadership committee whose goal is to aid Stacey Abrams’ effort to get elected as governor of Georgia.
