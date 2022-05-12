International
Soros Bankrolls Democratic Candidate Stacey Abrams as She Runs for Governor in Georgia
Soros Bankrolls Democratic Candidate Stacey Abrams as She Runs for Governor in Georgia
Aside from the money provided to Abrams' leadership committee via Soros' PAC, the billionaire's family has also donated several hundred thousand dollars to her
US politician Stacey Abrams’ latest bid to be elected as governor of the state of Georgia has received backing from notorious billionaire George Soros, Fox News reports, citing Federal Election Commission records.According to the media outlet, Soros’ Democracy PAC II, which received some $125 million from the billionaire for the 2022 elections, donated $1 million in March to One Georgia Inc – a leadership committee whose goal is to aid Abrams’ candidacy.One Georgia, however, reportedly does not appear on state records due to its suspension, as a federal judge ruled earlier that Abrams cannot raise money through a leadership committee until she secures her Democratic Party nomination in May.Aside from the aforementioned donation, George Soros and several of his relatives have donated nearly $600,000 to Abrams’ campaign directly.In 2018, during Abrams’ first and unsuccessful gubernatorial run in Georgia, some $1.3 million was donated to the Democratic Party in the state by the Soros family, the media outlet adds.
us, george soros, stacey abrams, campaign, donation

Soros Bankrolls Democratic Candidate Stacey Abrams as She Runs for Governor in Georgia

15:46 GMT 12.05.2022
George Soros, Founder and Chairman of the Open Society Foundations attends the European Council On Foreign Relations Annual Council Meeting in Paris, Tuesday, May 29, 2018
George Soros, Founder and Chairman of the Open Society Foundations attends the European Council On Foreign Relations Annual Council Meeting in Paris, Tuesday, May 29, 2018 - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.05.2022
© AP Photo / Francois Mori
Andrei Dergalin
Aside from the money provided to Abrams’ leadership committee via Soros’ PAC, the billionaire’s family has also donated several hundred thousand dollars to her campaign directly.
US politician Stacey Abrams’ latest bid to be elected as governor of the state of Georgia has received backing from notorious billionaire George Soros, Fox News reports, citing Federal Election Commission records.
According to the media outlet, Soros’ Democracy PAC II, which received some $125 million from the billionaire for the 2022 elections, donated $1 million in March to One Georgia Inc – a leadership committee whose goal is to aid Abrams’ candidacy.
One Georgia, however, reportedly does not appear on state records due to its suspension, as a federal judge ruled earlier that Abrams cannot raise money through a leadership committee until she secures her Democratic Party nomination in May.
Aside from the aforementioned donation, George Soros and several of his relatives have donated nearly $600,000 to Abrams’ campaign directly.
In 2018, during Abrams’ first and unsuccessful gubernatorial run in Georgia, some $1.3 million was donated to the Democratic Party in the state by the Soros family, the media outlet adds.
