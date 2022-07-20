https://sputniknews.com/20220720/george-soros-gives-financial-backing-to-beto-orourkes-gubernatorial-campaign-1097616606.html

George Soros Gives Financial Backing to Beto O'Rourke's Gubernatorial Campaign

Democrat Beto O’Rourke managed to raise $27.6 million from February through June, although his electoral opponent, Texas Governor Greg Abbott, maintained a... 20.07.2022, Sputnik International

Former US House Representative Beto O’Rourke, who is now running for governor of Texas as a Democratic candidate, apparently received a sizeable financial contribution from George Soros last month.According to Fox News, O’Rourke’s recently published campaign finance report shows that Soros contributed some $1 million to Beto’s election effort in June.While O’Rourke managed to raise $2.7 million more than Texas Governor Greg Abbott, whom he is trying to unseat, the latter reportedly maintained a significant “campaign cash on hand advantage.”O’Rourke isn’t the only Democratic gubernatorial candidate who has received financial support from Soros this year, as, for example, his Democracy PAC II donated $1 million in March to One Georgia Inc., a leadership committee whose goal is to aid Stacey Abrams’ effort to get elected as governor of Georgia.

