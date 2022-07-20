https://sputniknews.com/20220720/george-soros-gives-financial-backing-to-beto-orourkes-gubernatorial-campaign-1097616606.html
George Soros Gives Financial Backing to Beto O'Rourke's Gubernatorial Campaign
George Soros Gives Financial Backing to Beto O'Rourke's Gubernatorial Campaign
Democrat Beto O’Rourke managed to raise $27.6 million from February through June, although his electoral opponent, Texas Governor Greg Abbott, maintained a... 20.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-20T11:53+0000
2022-07-20T11:53+0000
2022-07-20T11:53+0000
us
texas
beto o’rourke
george soros
donation
campaign
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/18/1082985474_0:225:2839:1822_1920x0_80_0_0_63c56bdf5c266a73eb53806068af21cb.jpg
Former US House Representative Beto O’Rourke, who is now running for governor of Texas as a Democratic candidate, apparently received a sizeable financial contribution from George Soros last month.According to Fox News, O’Rourke’s recently published campaign finance report shows that Soros contributed some $1 million to Beto’s election effort in June.While O’Rourke managed to raise $2.7 million more than Texas Governor Greg Abbott, whom he is trying to unseat, the latter reportedly maintained a significant “campaign cash on hand advantage.”O’Rourke isn’t the only Democratic gubernatorial candidate who has received financial support from Soros this year, as, for example, his Democracy PAC II donated $1 million in March to One Georgia Inc., a leadership committee whose goal is to aid Stacey Abrams’ effort to get elected as governor of Georgia.
https://sputniknews.com/20220609/republicans-fume-over-democrats-buying-out-18-hispanic-radio-stations-with-soros-help-1096144228.html
texas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/18/1082985474_54:0:2785:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_22608c6ddc5cd542a460e9bf4eb0ace0.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, texas, beto o’rourke, george soros, donation, campaign
George Soros Gives Financial Backing to Beto O'Rourke's Gubernatorial Campaign
Democrat Beto O’Rourke managed to raise $27.6 million from February through June, although his electoral opponent, Texas Governor Greg Abbott, maintained a significant “campaign cash on hand advantage.”
Former US House Representative Beto O’Rourke, who is now running for governor of Texas as a Democratic candidate, apparently received a sizeable financial contribution from George Soros last month.
According to Fox News, O’Rourke’s recently published campaign finance report shows that Soros contributed some $1 million to Beto’s election effort in June.
The development comes as O’Rourke revealed that he raised $27.6 million from February through June, thus setting a new record for fundraising in Texas, the media outlet points out.
While O’Rourke managed to raise $2.7 million more than Texas Governor Greg Abbott, whom he is trying to unseat, the latter reportedly maintained a significant “campaign cash on hand advantage.”
O’Rourke isn’t the only Democratic gubernatorial candidate who has received financial support from Soros this year, as, for example, his Democracy PAC II donated $1 million
in March to One Georgia Inc., a leadership committee whose goal is to aid Stacey Abrams’ effort to get elected as governor of Georgia.