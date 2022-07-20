International
West Came to Global Preeminence Through Robbery of Other Peoples, Has No Model of the Future, Putin Says
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/18/1082985474_0:225:2839:1822_1920x0_80_0_0_63c56bdf5c266a73eb53806068af21cb.jpg
Former US House Representative Beto O’Rourke, who is now running for governor of Texas as a Democratic candidate, apparently received a sizeable financial contribution from George Soros last month.According to Fox News, O’Rourke’s recently published campaign finance report shows that Soros contributed some $1 million to Beto’s election effort in June.While O’Rourke managed to raise $2.7 million more than Texas Governor Greg Abbott, whom he is trying to unseat, the latter reportedly maintained a significant “campaign cash on hand advantage.”O’Rourke isn’t the only Democratic gubernatorial candidate who has received financial support from Soros this year, as, for example, his Democracy PAC II donated $1 million in March to One Georgia Inc., a leadership committee whose goal is to aid Stacey Abrams’ effort to get elected as governor of Georgia.
George Soros Gives Financial Backing to Beto O'Rourke's Gubernatorial Campaign

11:53 GMT 20.07.2022
Democratic presidential candidate and former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke listens during a gun safety forum Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, in Las Vegas.
Democratic presidential candidate and former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke listens during a gun safety forum Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, in Las Vegas. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.07.2022
© AP Photo / John Locher
Andrei Dergalin
Democrat Beto O’Rourke managed to raise $27.6 million from February through June, although his electoral opponent, Texas Governor Greg Abbott, maintained a significant “campaign cash on hand advantage.”
Former US House Representative Beto O’Rourke, who is now running for governor of Texas as a Democratic candidate, apparently received a sizeable financial contribution from George Soros last month.
According to Fox News, O’Rourke’s recently published campaign finance report shows that Soros contributed some $1 million to Beto’s election effort in June.
The development comes as O’Rourke revealed that he raised $27.6 million from February through June, thus setting a new record for fundraising in Texas, the media outlet points out.
While O’Rourke managed to raise $2.7 million more than Texas Governor Greg Abbott, whom he is trying to unseat, the latter reportedly maintained a significant “campaign cash on hand advantage.”
O’Rourke isn’t the only Democratic gubernatorial candidate who has received financial support from Soros this year, as, for example, his Democracy PAC II donated $1 million in March to One Georgia Inc., a leadership committee whose goal is to aid Stacey Abrams’ effort to get elected as governor of Georgia.
