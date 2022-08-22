https://sputniknews.com/20220822/tight-security-in-place-as-farmers-set-to-protest-against-unemployment-in-delhi-1099839264.html

Tight Security in Place as Farmers Set to Protest Against Unemployment in Delhi

Samyukt Kisan Morcha, a body that comprises over 40 farmer unions, organized a 75-hour protest in the Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh on August 19-21

Security arrangements were stepped up at Delhi's Singhu and Ghazipur borders on Monday in view of a planned farmer protest in the heart of the city against unemployment.The demonstration is led by Bharatiya Kisan Union (a farmer union) leader Jagjeet Singh Dallewal and is likely to be attended by scores of farmers from different states. Earlier, media reports said "Samyukt Kisan Morcha," a body comprising several farmer unions, had called for a "Mahapanchayat" (mega meet of villagers). However, it issued a clarification, saying that it is not a part of the protest.Delhi police have already denied permission to protest in the city.Apart from putting up barricades and deploying a vast number of security personnel to avoid untoward incidents, Delhi police are checking vehicles entering the city on Monday.Traffic has been diverted from roads linked to Jantar Mantar. “A traffic advisory has also been issued by Traffic Police and commuters have been requested to avoid roads including Janpath, Outer Circle of Connaught Place, Ashoka Road, Sansad Marg, Tolstoy Marg, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, and Pandit Pant Marg for convenience,” he added.Meanwhile, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait was detained by Delhi police ahead of the protest on Sunday.After being detained, Tikait tweeted in Hindi: “The Delhi police working at the behest of the government cannot suppress the voice of farmers. This arrest will bring a new revolution. This struggle will continue till the last breath. We will neither stop nor bow down.”In another tweet in Hindi, he went on to accuse the federal government of oppressing the unemployed, youth, farmers, and laborers.The call for a major protest on Monday was made after farmers organized a 75-hour demonstration in the Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh. They targeted federal minister Ajay Mishra Teni and his son Ashish Mishra, who have been blasted for their role in a case in which nine people, including four farmers, were killed last year.Apart from the sacking of the federal minister, other demands raised by the farmers include the withdrawal of cases registered against farmers during the year-long protest launched to oppose now-repealed farm laws, and compensation for the families of farmers who died during a similar protest, and seeking a legal guarantee for the minimum support price of crops.

