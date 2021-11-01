Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow Enters Its Second Day
https://sputniknews.com/20211101/farmer-leader-sets-deadline-to-revoke-farm-laws-threatens-consequences-for-modi-govt--1090387852.html
Farmer Leader Sets Deadline to Revoke Farm Laws, Threatens 'Consequences' For Modi Gov't
Farmer Leader Sets Deadline to Revoke Farm Laws, Threatens 'Consequences' For Modi Gov't
Since 26 November, thousands of farmers have been protesting against three controversial farm laws passed by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Indian government... 01.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-01T14:42+0000
2021-11-01T14:43+0000
new delhi
protest
farmer
narendra modi
india
protest
narendra modi
prime minister's office of india
india
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/06/1083809475_0:167:3047:1881_1920x0_80_0_0_b83a2083ed8af7128e84198562bd5592.jpg
Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait on Monday warned the federally ruling Modi government that ongoing protests will be ramped up unless the trio of farm laws are scrapped by 26 November, which marks the first anniversary of the farmers' protest.In a tweet, Tikait warned that if their demands were not met by this date, tractor-riding farmers will join the protestors' ranks on Delhi borders. On Sunday, the farmer leader said that if anyone forcefully tried to remove them from the protest sites, they would "turn government offices across the country into grain markets."Tikait's warning comes after Haryana State Police removed barricading from one of the protesting sites.Thousands of farmers have been protesting at three border points on the outskirts of Delhi – Tikri, Singhu, and Ghazipur – since 26 November last year. They argue that the new laws will end minimum support price (MSP) – a government-set guaranteed price for farmers' produce – and will pave the way for industrialists to enter into the farming system. Growers fear that they will be left at the mercy of big agribusiness in the future. However, according to the Narendra Modi government, these laws were introduced to enable farmers to sell their products to any seller across the country and deal with private companies directly, instead of operating through government-regulated wholesale markets.There have already been 11 rounds of talks between farmers and the government but they have only led to the stalemate.
new delhi
india
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/06/1083809475_158:0:2889:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a0d1c51ad8989baf1ca59daa68278d9e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
new delhi, protest, farmer, narendra modi, india, protest, narendra modi, prime minister's office of india, india

Farmer Leader Sets Deadline to Revoke Farm Laws, Threatens 'Consequences' For Modi Gov't

14:42 GMT 01.11.2021 (Updated: 14:43 GMT 01.11.2021)
© REUTERS / ADNAN ABIDIPeople arrive to attend a Maha Panchayat or grand village council meeting as part of a farmers' protest against farm laws in Muzaffarnagar in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India
People arrive to attend a Maha Panchayat or grand village council meeting as part of a farmers' protest against farm laws in Muzaffarnagar in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.11.2021
© REUTERS / ADNAN ABIDI
Subscribe
Deexa Khanduri - Sputnik International
Deexa Khanduri
Sputnik correspondent
All materials
Since 26 November, thousands of farmers have been protesting against three controversial farm laws passed by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Indian government. They're demanding that the laws, which they fear will do away with the Minimum Support of Price (MSP) system and leave them at the mercy of big corporations, be repealed.
Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait on Monday warned the federally ruling Modi government that ongoing protests will be ramped up unless the trio of farm laws are scrapped by 26 November, which marks the first anniversary of the farmers' protest.
In a tweet, Tikait warned that if their demands were not met by this date, tractor-riding farmers will join the protestors' ranks on Delhi borders.
On Sunday, the farmer leader said that if anyone forcefully tried to remove them from the protest sites, they would "turn government offices across the country into grain markets."
Tikait's warning comes after Haryana State Police removed barricading from one of the protesting sites.
Thousands of farmers have been protesting at three border points on the outskirts of Delhi – Tikri, Singhu, and Ghazipur – since 26 November last year. They argue that the new laws will end minimum support price (MSP) – a government-set guaranteed price for farmers' produce – and will pave the way for industrialists to enter into the farming system. Growers fear that they will be left at the mercy of big agribusiness in the future.
However, according to the Narendra Modi government, these laws were introduced to enable farmers to sell their products to any seller across the country and deal with private companies directly, instead of operating through government-regulated wholesale markets.
There have already been 11 rounds of talks between farmers and the government but they have only led to the stalemate.
000101
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:07 GMTSix Russian Helicopter Gunships, Jet Reportedly Spotted at Airbase in Northern Syria
15:02 GMTUK Murder Trial Told Killer Abused Hospital Corpses, Had ‘Clear Sexual Interest’ In Necrophilia
14:42 GMTFarmer Leader Sets Deadline to Revoke Farm Laws, Threatens 'Consequences' For Modi Gov't
14:10 GMT'New Fab Four': British Royal Family Sends 'Right Men for the Job' to COP26, Media Says
13:39 GMTRussian Companies Showcase 50k+ Goods Available Via Alibaba Platform
13:36 GMTEuropean COVID Vaccine Certificates Offered for $300 on Darknet, Russia's Kaspersky Lab Says
13:32 GMTTrump Claims Nearly 12 Million Immigrants May Have Come to US Illegally Over Past Year
13:27 GMTShanghai Bloc, Asia Interaction Conference Set to Boost Cooperation in Counter-Terrorism
13:17 GMTMen Dressed as Ku Klux Klan Members Spotted in Ukraine's Kiev
13:15 GMTEco Activists Plot to Cause Chaos at COP26 Following Thunberg's 'P*** People Off' Remark
12:47 GMTOxford English Dictionary Chooses 'Vax' as 2021 Word of Year
12:33 GMTClimate Change Could See 'Crops Wither' & 'Locusts Swarm' – UK PM Boris Johnson Addresses COP26
12:27 GMTPutin: US Missile Deployment in Europe Poses Threat
12:23 GMT'Who Is Your Puppet Master?': Twitter Users Mock Biden For Relying on Cheat-List of Vetted Reporters
12:22 GMTNetizens Mock Anti-Racist Activist Who Deleted Tweet That Supposedly Undermined His Narrative
12:18 GMTJose Mourinho’s Successor at Tottenham Fired After Four Months in Charge Following Woeful Defeat
12:07 GMTBritish Woman Classed 'Overstayer' by Spanish Border Agents in Post-Brexit Fluke
12:06 GMTEthiopian Government Says TPLF Killed Over 100 Young Residents of Seized City
12:04 GMTCOP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow Enters Its Second Day
11:52 GMTParis Saint-Germain Reportedly May Terminate Spanish Star Sergio Ramos' Contract