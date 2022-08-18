https://sputniknews.com/20220818/farmers-in-indias-uttar-pradesh-launch-75-hour-protest-against-federal-minister-1099718505.html
Farmers in India’s Uttar Pradesh Launch 75-Hour Protest Against Federal Minister
A prominent farmers' group on Thursday launched a 75-hour protest in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh to demand the resignation of Ajay Mishra Teni, a federal minister of state whose son was arrested in a case in which nine people, including four farmers, were killed last year. The SKM has said that the fact that Teni remains a minister, even 10 months after the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, is a travesty of justice.Meanwhile, the farmers' other demands include a withdrawal of cases registered against farmers during the year-long protest launched to oppose the now-repealed farm laws.The protestors also want compensation for the families of farmers who died during a similar protest, and seek a legal guarantee for the minimum support price of crops.Senior farmer leaders like Rakesh Tikait, Darshan Pal, and Jogendra Ugrahan will also take place in this three-day protest.
Farmers in India’s Uttar Pradesh Launch 75-Hour Protest Against Federal Minister
Violent clashes erupted in the state in October last year after a SUV allegedly driven by the son of federal minister of state Ajay Mishra Teni ran over farmers protesting against the now-repealed laws.
A prominent farmers' group on Thursday launched a 75-hour protest in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh to demand the resignation of Ajay Mishra Teni, a federal minister of state whose son was arrested in a case in which nine people, including four farmers, were killed
last year.
Over 10,000 farmers from the agricultural state of Punjab have reportedly reached Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri District to participate in the protest against the federal government. The protest has been called by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of over 40 farmer unions, seeking justice in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.
The SKM has said that the fact that Teni remains a minister, even 10 months after the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, is a travesty of justice.
Meanwhile, the farmers' other demands include a withdrawal of cases registered against farmers during the year-long protest launched to oppose the now-repealed farm laws.
The protestors also want compensation for the families of farmers who died during a similar protest, and seek a legal guarantee for the minimum support price of crops.
Senior farmer leaders like Rakesh Tikait, Darshan Pal, and Jogendra Ugrahan will also take place in this three-day protest.