Farmers in India’s Uttar Pradesh Launch 75-Hour Protest Against Federal Minister

Violent clashes erupted in the state in October last year after a SUV allegedly driven by the son of federal minister of state Ajay Mishra Teni ran over... 18.08.2022, Sputnik International

A prominent farmers' group on Thursday launched a 75-hour protest in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh to demand the resignation of Ajay Mishra Teni, a federal minister of state whose son was arrested in a case in which nine people, including four farmers, were killed last year. The SKM has said that the fact that Teni remains a minister, even 10 months after the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, is a travesty of justice.Meanwhile, the farmers' other demands include a withdrawal of cases registered against farmers during the year-long protest launched to oppose the now-repealed farm laws.The protestors also want compensation for the families of farmers who died during a similar protest, and seek a legal guarantee for the minimum support price of crops.Senior farmer leaders like Rakesh Tikait, Darshan Pal, and Jogendra Ugrahan will also take place in this three-day protest.

