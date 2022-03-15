https://sputniknews.com/20220315/farmers-in-india-to-hold-nationwide-protest-on-21-march-over-broken-government-assurances-1093886987.html

Farmers in India to Hold Nationwide Protest on 21 March Over Broken Government Assurances

The farmers' union has announced that it will hold a nationwide protest on 21 March as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has not fulfilled promises that were made to end their 14-month protests. These assurances, farmers say, included setting up a panel to establish the Minimum Support Price (MSP).The SKM is an umbrella body of all farmers' unions that coordinated the year-long protest at the three border points on the outskirts of Delhi."So far no committee on the MSP has been formed. On 4 February, the Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar assured us that the government would form a panel on the MSP after state assembly elections. But so far nothing has been done," Singh said.At present, the MSP is given on the wheat and rice crops. But farmers wish to have other crops taken into consideration as well, such as pulses and sugarcane.Singh also claimed that the cases filed against farmers during the protests have also not been withdrawn as had been promised by the BJP government.He said so far Haryana and Punjab state police have lifted the cases registered against the farmers during the agitation. The umbrella organisation will observe an MSP Legal Guarantee Week from 11 April to 17 April, during which farmers' unions will organise sit-in protests, demonstrations and seminars.Thousands of farmers arrived on Delhi's border points on 26 November 2020 for a three-day protest against three farm laws passed by the Narendra Modi government. But once the government tried to stop the farmers from entering the city border, farmers' unions retaliated by setting up camp there.The protest went on throughout 2021, drawing global attention and prompting intervention from the country's supreme court. After 14 months, it ended on 9 December as the Modi government revoked the laws and accepted the farmers' demands.On 31 January, this year, the farmers' body also observed a 'Day of Betrayal' to shed light on the non-fulfillment of the central government's assurances to the farmers.

