35 Killed as Monsoon Fury Causes Flash Floods, Landslides in Several Indian States
© AFP 2022 / SANJAY KANOJIAYouth sit atop a submerged structure at Daraganj ghat before diving into the waters of River Ganges after a rise in the water levels of both Rivers Ganges and Yamuna in Allahabad on August 20, 2022
Flash floods and landslides have become a common occurrence in India, particularly in the regions of Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. Last month, a cloudburst triggered a deluge near the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), leaving 16 dead and dozens missing.
Rain-related devastation killed 35 people all over India on Saturday as heavy showers lashed numerous states, including Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, and Jharkhand, leading to flash floods and landslides at many places.
As many as 22 people died in Himachal Pradesh because of flash floods and landslides after torrential rainfall continued to wreak havoc in the Mandi, Kangra, and Chamba districts since Friday, state Disaster Management Department Director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta said in a statement on Saturday.
Mokhta added that 10 people were injured and six went missing in rain-related incidents across the northern state.
In the neighboring hill state of Uttarakhand, four people died and 10 went missing after a series of cloudbursts in the Dehradun district amid incessant rain in the area.
With more heavy showers forecast for Sunday and Monday, state authorities have evacuated thousands from several villages and shifted them to safer locations.
Almost all the rivers in the state are flowing over the danger mark and several bridges have been washed away because of the rainfall.
Six more deaths were reported from Odisha after a fresh spell of heavy showers during the weekend.
Odisha has been among the worst affected by the monsoon as floods have already displaced nearly half a million people in the state with 500 villages under water.
The state government, led by Naveen Patnaik, has deployed several rescue teams in many districts, including the heavy flood-hit areas of Mayurbhanj, Kendrapara, and Balasore.
Three people died in Jharkhand after water entered low-lying areas in numerous districts of the state. A woman lost her life when a wall of her house fell on her in West Singhbhum, two others were swept away by the rising current of the Nalkari river in Ramgarh district.
