Video: 800-Meter-Long Railway Bridge Collapses in India’s Himachal Pradesh After Heavy Rains

Video: 800-Meter-Long Railway Bridge Collapses in India's Himachal Pradesh After Heavy Rains

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast heavy rainfall on Saturday in the Kangra, Chamba, Bilaspur, Sirmaur and Mandi districts of Himachal Pradesh... 20.08.2022, Sputnik International

In a dramatic incident on Saturday, a 800-meter-long British-era railway bridge over the Chakki river on the border of Indian states of Punjab and Himachal in Kangra district collapsed due to heavy rainfall.According to media reports, a flash flood washed away one of the three weakened pillars of the bridge. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.With the collapse of the bridge, the narrow-gauge train service between Pathankot city in Punjab and Jogindernagar city in Himachal Pradesh will remain suspended until a new pillar of the bridge is constructed.The Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh state also witnessed flash floods. As a result, water entered houses and shops, trapping residents and damaging vehicles parked on the road.Due to heavy rains, the state authorities have requested that the schools in the Kangra, Kullu and Mandi districts of the state remain close.The authorities have also advised the local residents as well as tourists to avoid going near the river and streams.

