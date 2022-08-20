Video: 800-Meter-Long Railway Bridge Collapses in India’s Himachal Pradesh After Heavy Rains
© Photo : Twitter / @sirajnooraniScreenshot from a video showing a railway bridge collapsing in India's Himachal Pradesh due to heavy rainfalls
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast heavy rainfall on Saturday in the Kangra, Chamba, Bilaspur, Sirmaur and Mandi districts of Himachal Pradesh state. Due to the rains, a warning has been issued by the state’s disaster management department about landslides in the state, which will expire on August 25.
In a dramatic incident on Saturday, a 800-meter-long British-era railway bridge over the Chakki river on the border of Indian states of Punjab and Himachal in Kangra district collapsed due to heavy rainfall.
According to media reports, a flash flood washed away one of the three weakened pillars of the bridge. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.
The Chakki bridge in the Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh collapsed today after one of its three pillars was damaged completely as heavy rainfall continues in the state. #sshaawntv #indianow #himachalpradesh #Kangra #Rainfall#Bridge #flood pic.twitter.com/KXvzrMS139— Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) August 20, 2022
With the collapse of the bridge, the narrow-gauge train service between Pathankot city in Punjab and Jogindernagar city in Himachal Pradesh will remain suspended until a new pillar of the bridge is constructed.
The Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh state also witnessed flash floods. As a result, water entered houses and shops, trapping residents and damaging vehicles parked on the road.
Due to heavy rains, the state authorities have requested that the schools in the Kangra, Kullu and Mandi districts of the state remain close.
The authorities have also advised the local residents as well as tourists to avoid going near the river and streams.