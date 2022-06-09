International
Video: Bridge Washed Away in India After Heavy Rains and Floods
Video: Bridge Washed Away in India After Heavy Rains and Floods
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of extremely heavy rainfall of more than 200 mm in Arunachal Pradesh state on 10-11 June, and Assam and Meghalaya states during the next five days.
Heavy rains have wreaked havoc in a number of India's north-eastern states, including Meghalaya, where a wooden bridge was washed away by raging floodwater in the worst-hit South Garo Hills district.A local captured the moment when the bridge that connected Ruga and Jejika villages broke and collapsed into the Bugi river.The situation remains extremely serious in the district, as rains left numerous houses submerged or washed away, caused loss of livestock, trees being uprooted, and damaged roads.The disaster management team and other authorities have started a rescue operation to rescue people from the affected regions.Last month, a wave of floods caused severe destruction in Assam, a neighbouring state, killing 30 and leaving over 560,000 people affected.
Video: Bridge Washed Away in India After Heavy Rains and Floods

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of extremely heavy rainfall of more than 200 mm in Arunachal Pradesh state on 10-11 June, and Assam and Meghalaya states during the next five days.
Heavy rains have wreaked havoc in a number of India's north-eastern states, including Meghalaya, where a wooden bridge was washed away by raging floodwater in the worst-hit South Garo Hills district.
A local captured the moment when the bridge that connected Ruga and Jejika villages broke and collapsed into the Bugi river.
The situation remains extremely serious in the district, as rains left numerous houses submerged or washed away, caused loss of livestock, trees being uprooted, and damaged roads.
The disaster management team and other authorities have started a rescue operation to rescue people from the affected regions.
Last month, a wave of floods caused severe destruction in Assam, a neighbouring state, killing 30 and leaving over 560,000 people affected.
