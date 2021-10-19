https://sputniknews.com/20211019/flash-floods-heavy-rains-wreak-havoc-in-indias-uttarakhand---videos-1090026265.html
Flash Floods, Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc in India's Uttarakhand - Videos
Several pilgrims and tourists are stranded and over 230 villages have been plunged into darkness in the Indian state of Uttarakhand due to heavy rainfall. The downpour has triggered flash floods and landslides in many regions.Five people, including three Nepalese nationals and a tourist from Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, have died in separate landslide incidents.Videos appearing to show transport disruptions and destruction of property are making the rounds on the internet amid worsening weather conditions in the state.For the safety of travellers, the Uttarkhand state government and various temple boards have temporarily halted pilgrimages to the famous Himalayan temples at Badrinath, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Yamunotri.In one of the viral videos, police and disaster relief management teams can be seen rescuing devotees stuck in the Jungle Chatti area while returning from the Kedarnath Temple.On Monday, a disaster management team rescued travellers stuck in a car in flash flood near the Badrinath National Highway in the state. The flash floods continued to wreak havoc, as an under-construction bridge over the Chalthi River in the Champawat region washed away.The incessant rainfall also led to a rise in the water level of the Nandakini River in Uttarakhand.Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to Uttarakhand State Chief Pushkar Singh Dhami and took stock of the situation due to the rains.The India Meteorological Department has forecast rain, lightning, and hail storms for Tuesday.
