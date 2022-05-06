https://sputniknews.com/20220506/indias-east-coast-goes-on-high-alert-as-weather-office-forecasts-first-cyclone-of-2022-1095315169.html

India's East Coast Goes on High Alert as Weather Office Forecasts First Cyclone of 2022

India's East Coast Goes on High Alert as Weather Office Forecasts First Cyclone of 2022

Eastern Indian states earlier faced intense cyclones in 2019, 2020, and 2021, causing significant destruction of properties in the region. The intensity of... 06.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-06T19:43+0000

2022-05-06T19:43+0000

2022-05-06T19:43+0000

cyclone

odisha

india

bay of bengal

andaman and nicobar islands

indian ocean

humanitarian disaster

national disaster response force

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/05/1091257653_0:157:3083:1891_1920x0_80_0_0_fc951ff2a5d3663e1c8f289011b25d15.jpg

The government of India's eastern state of Odisha has alerted its disaster response force after the country's weather office issued a cyclonic storm warning on Friday. The India Meteorological Department said that a low-pressure area has formed over the South Andaman Sea and the adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal.The cyclonic storm may reach the west-central Bay of Bengal off the north Andhra-Odisha coasts by 10 May.Weather forecasters have estimated that the wind speed of the cyclonic storm will remain at 80-90 kmph in the sea.Following the warning, the National Disaster Response Force, Odisha's Disaster Rapid Action Force, and fire services units have been placed on high alert.The state government has also asked local officials to begin preparation for the evacuation of the coastal population to safer areas.

odisha

bay of bengal

andaman and nicobar islands

indian ocean

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

cyclone, odisha, india, bay of bengal, andaman and nicobar islands, indian ocean, humanitarian disaster, national disaster response force