Indian Police to Arrest Social Media Influencer for Drinking Alcohol, Disrupting Traffic on Road

Public drinking is a punishable offence in India. It carries a fine of INR 5,000 ($62.70), and if the offender creates a nuisance, the fine can be as high as... 19.08.2022, Sputnik International

India’s Uttarakhand has sent a police team to Haryana state and other locations to arrest social media influencer Bobby Kataria for drinking alcohol and threatening the police while sitting on a chair in the middle of the road and disrupting traffic in the state capital Dehradun.A police case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and IT Act has been registered against Kataria, a resident of Gurugram city in Haryana who has over 630,000 followers on Instagram.While talking to the media, Station House Officer (SHO) Dehradun Cantt Rajendra Singh Rawat said that the police have obtained a non-bailable warrant against Kataria from the district court.Earlier, the social media influencer generated controversy by smoking inside a SpiceJet flight; a video of the incident went viral.However, Kataria later clarified that the video in which he was seen smoking was not a normal airplane but a dummy plane, and that was a part of his shooting in Dubai.According to media reports, the video was said to be shot on January 20th on a SpiceJet flight scheduled to operate from Dubai to Delhi. A police complaint was filed in Delhi in this regard and as soon as the video went viral, Federal Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia ordered a probe into the incident.

