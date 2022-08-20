https://sputniknews.com/20220820/reason-to-celebrate-polands-leader-sees-nothing-wrong-in-finland-pms-partying-1099804608.html
'Reason to Celebrate': Poland's Leader Sees Nothing Wrong in Finland PM's Partying
'Reason to Celebrate': Poland's Leader Sees Nothing Wrong in Finland PM’s Partying
Finnish leader Sanna Marin has not admitted to celebrating anything specific in the leaked videos, but her counterpart from Poland alleged that she was happy...
Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has jumped to the defense of his Finnish counterpart Sanna Marin, who recently found herself in hot water following the leak of two videos of her partying and dancing "intimately" with unidentified men. In one video, her friends allegedly shouted "flour gang" in an apparent reference to cocaine.Morawiecki dismissed the idea that Marin's behavior should be judged harshly and pointed out that there was "nothing terrible" in partying and dancing a bit to celebrate successes. While Marin never linked her partying to any specific development, the Polish PM jumped to the conclusion that she was celebrating Finland's progress in joining NATO last month.However, "sharing her joy" is the only thing Marin is unhappy about right now. She has since refused to apologize for her behavior, insisting that there was nothing wrong with it and adding that her only regret was that the "private" videos of her and her friends were leaked to the public.Similarly, she dismissed allegations that her friends shouted "flour gang" and affirmed that she never saw any of them consuming drugs on the infamous night a couple of weeks ago.Previously, several Finnish members of parliament insisted that she must take a drug test following the video’s publication. Marin argued that she saw little sense in the proposal, but added that she has nothing to hide and announced that she underwent the drug test on August 19. Its results are expected in a week.Finland’s public was left divided following the release of the videos. While some netizens suggested that a country's prime minister should not engage in such behavior, others said that they were happy to see a "human" side of the 36-year-old.
https://sputniknews.com/20220818/finnish-pm-faces-criticism-scrutiny-after-partying-videos-leaked-online-1099732401.html
finland
poland
Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has jumped to the defense of his Finnish counterpart Sanna Marin, who recently found herself in hot water following the leak of two videos of her partying and dancing "intimately" with unidentified men. In one video, her friends allegedly shouted "flour gang" in an apparent reference to cocaine.
Morawiecki dismissed the idea that Marin's behavior should be judged harshly and pointed out that there was "nothing terrible" in partying and dancing a bit to celebrate successes. While Marin never linked her partying to any specific development, the Polish PM jumped to the conclusion that she was celebrating Finland's progress in joining NATO
last month.
"The prime minister has a reason to be happy because Finland joined NATO. So if on this occasion the prime minister of Finland drank a little more Finlandia (vodka) and because of this danced, there is nothing terrible in that. I'm very happy that she shared some joy with us," he claimed.
However, "sharing her joy" is the only thing Marin is unhappy about right now. She has since refused to apologize for her behavior, insisting that there was nothing wrong with it and adding that her only regret was that the "private" videos of her and her friends were leaked to the public.
"Everyone needs a fun and relaxed evening out. I have danced, sung, celebrated, done legal things," Marin told the country.
Similarly, she dismissed allegations that her friends shouted "flour gang" and affirmed that she never saw any of them consuming drugs on the infamous night a couple of weeks ago.
Previously, several Finnish members of parliament insisted that she must take a drug test following the video’s publication. Marin argued that she saw little sense in the proposal, but added that she has nothing to hide and announced that she underwent the drug test
on August 19. Its results are expected in a week.
Finland’s public was left divided following the release of the videos. While some netizens suggested that a country's prime minister should not engage in such behavior, others said that they were happy to see a "human" side of the 36-year-old.