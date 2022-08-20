International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20220820/turkey-receives-no-response-from-finland-sweden-on-extraditions-1099803613.html
Turkey Receives No Response From Finland, Sweden on Extraditions
Turkey Receives No Response From Finland, Sweden on Extraditions
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Ankara has not received Sweden and Finland's responses on extradition of members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and the organization... 20.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-20T15:41+0000
2022-08-20T15:41+0000
world
europe
nato
sweden
turkey
finland
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103086/68/1030866814_0:90:3009:1782_1920x0_80_0_0_dee0a731e40aeeb2eed243751281da52.jpg
"We have not received a positive response to our extradition requests. We have sent the new application and reminded of our demands," Bozdag told reporters.The minister said earlier this week that an extradited individual from Scandinavia "had nothing to do with terrorist crimes," and that Finland and Sweden did not satisfy the extradition requests set by Turkey.Both Nordic nations handed over applications to join NATO in mid-May to Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in the light of the Russian military operation in Ukraine. Their membership bids were blocked by Turkey, but in late June, Ankara signed a security memorandum with Sweden and Finland in Madrid and withdrew its objections to the accession of the two European countries to the alliance.
https://sputniknews.com/20220812/sweden-agrees-to-extradite-first-man-wanted-in-turkey-in-the-wake-of-nato-deal-1099500850.html
sweden
finland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103086/68/1030866814_0:0:2667:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_ea398c7b0f25f6edac45df6bedce9b14.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
europe, nato, sweden, turkey, finland
europe, nato, sweden, turkey, finland

Turkey Receives No Response From Finland, Sweden on Extraditions

15:41 GMT 20.08.2022
© Flickr / KLMirceaBosphorus Bridge and Turkish Flag
Bosphorus Bridge and Turkish Flag - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.08.2022
© Flickr / KLMircea
Subscribe
International
India
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Ankara has not received Sweden and Finland's responses on extradition of members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and the organization of Islamic preacher Fethullah Gulen (FETO), deemed terrorist by Turkey, and has sent a new application to the Nordic nations, Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said on Saturday.
"We have not received a positive response to our extradition requests. We have sent the new application and reminded of our demands," Bozdag told reporters.
The minister said earlier this week that an extradited individual from Scandinavia "had nothing to do with terrorist crimes," and that Finland and Sweden did not satisfy the extradition requests set by Turkey.
Flags of Finland, left, NATO and Sweden, right, are displayed during a ceremony to mark Sweden's and Finland's application for membership in Brussels, Belgium, Wednesday May 18, 2022. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that the military alliance stands ready to seize a historic moment and move quickly on allowing Finland and Sweden to join its ranks, after the two countries submitted their membership requests. (Johanna Geron/Pool via AP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.08.2022
Sweden Agrees to Extradite First Man Wanted in Turkey in the Wake of NATO Deal
12 August, 06:03 GMT
Both Nordic nations handed over applications to join NATO in mid-May to Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in the light of the Russian military operation in Ukraine. Their membership bids were blocked by Turkey, but in late June, Ankara signed a security memorandum with Sweden and Finland in Madrid and withdrew its objections to the accession of the two European countries to the alliance.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала