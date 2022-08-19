https://sputniknews.com/20220819/video-of-visibly-drunk-finnish-pm-sanna-marin-dancing-intimately-with-stranger-leaked-1099767172.html

VIDEO of 'Visibly Drunk' Finnish PM Sanna Marin 'Dancing Intimately With Stranger' Leaked

VIDEO of 'Visibly Drunk' Finnish PM Sanna Marin 'Dancing Intimately With Stranger' Leaked

A number of Finnish lawmakers have demanded that Sanna Marin undergo a drug test after several videos were leaked showing the 36-year-old Finnish prime... 19.08.2022, Sputnik International

viral

finland

prime minister

europe

party

A "visibly drunk" Sanna Marin has been caught dancing intimately with a stranger at the Teatteri club in Helskinki, a leaked bombshell video shows. The clip shows the stranger apparently kissing the Finnish prime minister's neck or whispering something in her ear, ironically as they danced to The Black Eyed Peas' I Gotta Feeling (Tonight's Gonna be a Good Night).Finnish tabloid Seiska earlier reported that an "inebriated" Marin and her friends moved from partying in an apartment to a restaurant and eventually danced the night away in a club. Witnesses told the tabloid that the party-loving prime minister, who is married and has a four-year-old daughter, appeared to be flirting with several men at the club.According to the Finnish Broadcasting Company, YLE, Marin was not on vacation at the time the videos were filmed. The party is said to have been held on August 6. Marin was supposed to take a break from work from August 5-7, but her mini vacation was scrapped.Earlier, a series of videos emerged showing the 36-year-old prime minister dancing with friends in a private setting, with one clip showing Marin on the floor singing. Finnish journalists said that they heard Marin’s friends using the words "flour gang" in one of the clips, alleging referring to cocaine. This prompted a number of Finnish lawmakers, including Riikka Purra, chair of the Finns Party, and Mikko Kärnä, member of the Center Party, to demand that Marin undergo a drug test.The premier has told reporters that alcohol was consumed but she was not aware of any drug use during the party. While Marin has yet to comment on the freshly leaked footage, she has already confessed to partying "in a boisterous way."This is not the first time that Marin's love for parties has caused trouble: she was forced to apologize last year after a photo surfaced showing her in a nightclub, shortly after Finland's foreign minister had tested positive for coronavirus.

finland

2022

finland, prime minister, europe, party