VIDEO of 'Visibly Drunk' Finnish PM Sanna Marin 'Dancing Intimately With Stranger' Leaked
A "visibly drunk" Sanna Marin has been caught dancing intimately with a stranger at the Teatteri club in Helskinki, a leaked bombshell video shows. The clip shows the stranger apparently kissing the Finnish prime minister's neck or whispering something in her ear, ironically as they danced to The Black Eyed Peas' I Gotta Feeling (Tonight's Gonna be a Good Night).Finnish tabloid Seiska earlier reported that an "inebriated" Marin and her friends moved from partying in an apartment to a restaurant and eventually danced the night away in a club. Witnesses told the tabloid that the party-loving prime minister, who is married and has a four-year-old daughter, appeared to be flirting with several men at the club.According to the Finnish Broadcasting Company, YLE, Marin was not on vacation at the time the videos were filmed. The party is said to have been held on August 6. Marin was supposed to take a break from work from August 5-7, but her mini vacation was scrapped.Earlier, a series of videos emerged showing the 36-year-old prime minister dancing with friends in a private setting, with one clip showing Marin on the floor singing. Finnish journalists said that they heard Marin’s friends using the words "flour gang" in one of the clips, alleging referring to cocaine. This prompted a number of Finnish lawmakers, including Riikka Purra, chair of the Finns Party, and Mikko Kärnä, member of the Center Party, to demand that Marin undergo a drug test.The premier has told reporters that alcohol was consumed but she was not aware of any drug use during the party. While Marin has yet to comment on the freshly leaked footage, she has already confessed to partying "in a boisterous way."This is not the first time that Marin's love for parties has caused trouble: she was forced to apologize last year after a photo surfaced showing her in a nightclub, shortly after Finland's foreign minister had tested positive for coronavirus.
A "visibly drunk" Sanna Marin has been caught dancing intimately with a stranger at the Teatteri club in Helskinki, a leaked bombshell video shows. The clip shows the stranger apparently kissing the Finnish prime minister's neck or whispering something in her ear, ironically as they danced to The Black Eyed Peas' I Gotta Feeling (Tonight's Gonna be a Good Night).
Finnish tabloid Seiska
earlier reported that an "inebriated" Marin and her friends moved from partying in an apartment to a restaurant and eventually danced the night away in a club. Witnesses told the tabloid that the party-loving prime minister, who is married and has a four-year-old daughter, appeared to be flirting with several men at the club.
"Sanna danced intimately with at least three different men," one person was quoted as saying, while another quipped, "She also sat on the laps of two different men."
According to the Finnish Broadcasting Company, YLE, Marin was not on vacation at the time the videos were filmed. The party is said to have been held on August 6. Marin was supposed to take a break from work from August 5-7, but her mini vacation was scrapped.
Earlier, a series of videos emerged showing the 36-year-old prime minister dancing with friends in a private setting, with one clip showing Marin on the floor singing. Finnish journalists said that they heard Marin’s friends using the words "flour gang" in one of the clips, alleging referring to cocaine. This prompted a number of Finnish lawmakers, including Riikka Purra, chair of the Finns Party, and Mikko Kärnä, member of the Center Party, to demand that Marin undergo a drug test.
The premier has told reporters that alcohol was consumed but she was not aware of any drug use during the party. While Marin has yet to comment on the freshly leaked footage, she has already confessed to partying "in a boisterous way."
"These videos are private and filmed in a private space. I resent that these became known to the public. I spent a night with my friends. We just partied, also in a boisterous way. I danced and sang," she said.
This is not the first time that Marin's love for parties has caused trouble: she was forced to apologize last year after a photo surfaced showing her in a nightclub, shortly after Finland's foreign minister had tested positive for coronavirus.
"I did wrong. I should have considered the situation more carefully," she said, adding that she is an "individual, a person, a real person also, even though I'm a prime minister. So, I won't change the way I behave. Of course, I have to be careful what I say because it can be represented as the whole government, but I'm still a person and I will be in the future also."