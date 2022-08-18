https://sputniknews.com/20220818/finnish-pm-faces-criticism-scrutiny-after-partying-videos-leaked-online-1099732401.html
finland
Finnish PM Faces Criticism, Scrutiny After Controversial Partying Videos Leaked Online
13:00 GMT 18.08.2022 (Updated: 13:44 GMT 18.08.2022)
The 36-year-old prime minister was previously scolded for partying with friends in December 2021 amid the latest coronavirus wave. This time, however, Finnish media claims that drugs might have been involved.
Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin
landed in hot water after several short videos of her partying with friends were leaked online. Marin later confirmed the authenticity of the footage.
In the videos, the prime minister is seen at a private apartment alongside influencers, TV and radio hosts, and a member of parliament - Ilmari Nurminen. Marin is seen singing, dancing and hugging her friends.
However, journalists from Finnish newspaper Iltalehti claim to have heard Marin’s friends using the words "flour gang" in one of the videos, alleging referring to cocaine. Several lawmakers, including Riikka Purra, chair of the Finns Party, and Mikko Kärnä, member of the Centre Party, have harshly criticized Marin's behavior and demanded that she undergo a drug test.
"The people are also allowed to expect this from their prime minister," Kärnä wrote in his Twitter account.
The 36-year-old prime minister confirmed that the party took place, noting that it happened a "couple of weeks ago,” but expressed doubt that her friends shouted "flour gang.”
Marin also denied taking any drugs or even consuming alcohol in large volumes. However, she said that she did not mind sitting a drug test.
"I have danced, sung, celebrated, done legal things. I have nothing to hide. I haven't used any drugs, so it's not a problem to take a drug test, but I also think it's quite special that something like this is required. I didn't see any evidence that anything was used anywhere," the prime minister said.
Netizens' reactions were mixed in light of the leaked videos. While some were shocked or disgruntled by the behavior not typically seen in top politicians, others suggested that Marin might have won voters’ hearts by showing her human side.
6 December 2021, 16:37 GMT
This was not the first time that the Finnish prime minister has been caught partying with friends. In December 2021 during a coronavirus infections surge, she was slammed for partying a day after a member of her government tested positive for COVID-19.