Finnish PM Faces Criticism, Scrutiny After Controversial Partying Videos Leaked Online

Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin landed in hot water after several short videos of her partying with friends were leaked online. Marin later confirmed the authenticity of the footage.In the videos, the prime minister is seen at a private apartment alongside influencers, TV and radio hosts, and a member of parliament - Ilmari Nurminen. Marin is seen singing, dancing and hugging her friends.However, journalists from Finnish newspaper Iltalehti claim to have heard Marin’s friends using the words "flour gang" in one of the videos, alleging referring to cocaine. Several lawmakers, including Riikka Purra, chair of the Finns Party, and Mikko Kärnä, member of the Centre Party, have harshly criticized Marin's behavior and demanded that she undergo a drug test.The 36-year-old prime minister confirmed that the party took place, noting that it happened a "couple of weeks ago,” but expressed doubt that her friends shouted "flour gang.”Marin also denied taking any drugs or even consuming alcohol in large volumes. However, she said that she did not mind sitting a drug test.Netizens' reactions were mixed in light of the leaked videos. While some were shocked or disgruntled by the behavior not typically seen in top politicians, others suggested that Marin might have won voters’ hearts by showing her human side.This was not the first time that the Finnish prime minister has been caught partying with friends. In December 2021 during a coronavirus infections surge, she was slammed for partying a day after a member of her government tested positive for COVID-19.

