https://sputniknews.com/20211206/finlands-pm-parties-at-nightclub-until-4am-after-contact-with-covid-positive-official-1091293590.html
Finland’s PM Parties at Nightclub Until 4am After Contact With COVID-Positive Official
Finland’s PM Parties at Nightclub Until 4am After Contact With COVID-Positive Official
Finland has one of the lowest rates of transmission of COVID-19 in Europe. According to the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare, on Sunday the country... 06.12.2021, Sputnik International
Finland’s PM Parties at Nightclub Until 4am After Contact With COVID-Positive Official

Finland has one of the lowest rates of transmission of COVID-19 in Europe. According to the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare, on Sunday the country recorded 410 new cases. Overall, more than 191,000 people contracted coronavirus since the start of the pandemic and 1,360 individuals have died from it.
Finland’s PM Sanna Marin has found herself in hot water after local media reported that she went to a nightclub and partied until 4am on the day it became known that Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto tested positive for COVID-19. Local entertainment magazine Seiska published pictures showing the politician sitting at a table with her friends.
Eyewitnesses told the newspaper that the 36-year-old prime minister was in festive mood and had been drinking and dancing with her friends all night.
According to local media, the foreign ministry announced that Pekka Haavisto tested positive for COVID-19 on 4 December at 10.30pm local time. All government employees, who were in contact with the minister were informed about the news in a text message. According to Finnish daily newspaper Aamulehti, the individuals were told to stay at home and avoid contact anyone. The prime minister said she read the text only on Sunday, because when she went to the nightclub she took her personal phone and not the phone used by government officials.

Marin said that the secretary of state called her when she was at the club and said that she didn't need to stay at home as she wasn’t in close contact with Haavisto.

In a statement on social media, Marin said she underwent a PCR test early on Sunday and it was negative. "I will take another test tomorrow. Until the second test result, I will avoid contact with others," she wrote.
Her statement, however, failed to calm the public and the politician has been bombarded with angry messages.

One Twitter user tweeted: "Please. Every sensible person in that situation would have stayed at home and not gone to a nightclub to get drunk. But no, you didn’t do that. You are Irresponsible. If you knew you had been in close contact with Haavisto, take responsibility now!"

Another tweeted: "The country’s prime minister didn’t have a cell phone and couldn’t be reached. God help us if war breaks out and Sanna is at the bar."

Some people have even called on her to resign.
This is not the first time Sanna Marin has found herself in hot water during her tenure. In May, it became known that her family had been paying for groceries with public funds, spending 850 euros ($720) a month on food.
