https://sputniknews.com/20220818/france-calls-malis-accusations-of-paris-supporting-terrorism-information-manipulation-1099740414.html

France Calls Mali's Accusations of Paris Supporting Terrorism 'Information Manipulation'

France Calls Mali's Accusations of Paris Supporting Terrorism 'Information Manipulation'

PARIS, (Sputnik) - France condemns Mali's statement that Paris is allegedly supplying terrorists with weapons and regards it as an "information manipulation"... 18.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-18T18:37+0000

2022-08-18T18:37+0000

2022-08-18T18:37+0000

africa

france

terrorism

mali

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105289/03/1052890314_0:87:1921:1167_1920x0_80_0_0_4a1b61fc80cdc07b01a67007a5043fe9.jpg

On Wednesday, media reported that the Malian authorities had accused France of supplying terrorists with weapons and called for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council.The spokesman stressed that France was withdrawing forces from Mali "in full transparency towards the Malian armed forces and partners" and would continue to fight terrorism in the Sahel and West Africa.On Monday, the French Ministry of Armed Forces said that all the French military involved in the counterterrorism mission Barkhane in Mali had left the country.The France-led counterterrorism mission Barkhane was founded in 2014 to assist the Malian military in their fight against terrorism in the African region of Sahel. The Takuba Task Force was launched for the same purpose in March 2020.In the spring of 2022, the Malian government announced that it was terminating defense agreements with Paris and called on the country to withdraw troops involved in both operations. In July, Paris announced the official completion of the Takuba mission amid disagreements with the African nation's transitional government, which came to power as a result of a military takeover.

https://sputniknews.com/20220817/mali-accuses-france-of-supporting-terrorists-on-its-soil-in-letter-to-un-security-council-1099706363.html

mali

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

france, terrorism, mali