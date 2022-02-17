France, European Allies, and Canada Announce Joint Withdrawal of Troops From Mali
PARIS (Sputnik) - France, its allies in the European Takuba Task Force, and Canada have decided to initiate a coordinated withdrawal of troops from Mali, the Elysee Palace said on Thursday.
"Due to numerous obstacles on the part of Mali's transitional government, Canada and the European states participating in the operation Barkhane and as part of the Takuba Task Force believe that the political, operational, and legal conditions are no longer being met for the effective fulfilment of their military obligations to fight terrorism in Mali, and therefore decided to initiate a coordinated withdrawal from the Malian territory of their relevant military resources intended for these operations", the Elysee Palace said in a statement.
French forces have been engaged in Mali since 2013 when they responded to requests for help in fighting Tuareg militants in the northern part of the country, who have seized considerable territories.
In this Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 photo provided by French Defense Communication and Audiovisual Department (ECPAD), French soldiers attend a ceremony before loading the coffins of the 13 French soldiers into a military plane, in Gao, Mali.
However, France-Mali relations have deteriorated over time, as the West African country expelled the French envoy earlier this month after Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Mali is "out of control" due to its two coups d’etat since 2020.
At the same time, Malian Prime Minister Choguel Kokalla Maïga blasted the French intervention, saying it actually helped the terrorists, as France allegedly allowed them to regroup and continue their activities.