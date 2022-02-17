https://sputniknews.com/20220217/france-european-allies-and-canada-announce-joint-withdrawal-of-troops-from-mali-1093105234.html

France, European Allies, and Canada Announce Joint Withdrawal of Troops From Mali

France, European Allies, and Canada Announce Joint Withdrawal of Troops From Mali

PARIS (Sputnik) - France, its allies in the European Takuba Task Force, and Canada have decided to initiate a coordinated withdrawal of troops from Mali, the... 17.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-17T08:43+0000

2022-02-17T08:43+0000

2022-02-17T08:43+0000

france

mali

africa

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105380/39/1053803982_0:0:4134:2325_1920x0_80_0_0_5476feb5fe363c247ac2954d442fe20a.jpg

French forces have been engaged in Mali since 2013 when they responded to requests for help in fighting Tuareg militants in the northern part of the country, who have seized considerable territories.However, France-Mali relations have deteriorated over time, as the West African country expelled the French envoy earlier this month after Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Mali is "out of control" due to its two coups d’etat since 2020.At the same time, Malian Prime Minister Choguel Kokalla Maïga blasted the French intervention, saying it actually helped the terrorists, as France allegedly allowed them to regroup and continue their activities.

france

mali

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

france, mali, africa