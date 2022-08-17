https://sputniknews.com/20220817/israel-turkey-restore-full-diplomatic-ties-tel-aviv-says-1099694564.html
Israel, Turkey Restore Full Diplomatic Ties, Tel Aviv Says
Israel, Turkey Restore Full Diplomatic Ties, Tel Aviv Says
date 2022-08-17
Israel and Turkey have decided to raise the level of relations between the two countries and restore full diplomatic ties following talks between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid, Tel Aviv has stated. The two states agreed to mutually return their ambassadors and consuls general.Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has confirmed the two countries are restoring their ties to the state prior to the major diplomatic spat in 2010 that prompted Tel Aviv and Ankara to recall their ambassadors and consuls general.The foreign minister added that the decision to upgrade the level of diplomatic ties with Israel does not mean Ankara "gave up on Palestinian cause" – referring to Turkey's opposition to Israel's policies towards the Palestinians. The latter has often been a source of tension between the two states during the past decade.Cavusoglu announced efforts to restore the high level of diplomatic relations with Israel on June 23 following a meeting with his Israeli counterpart, then-Foreign Minister Yair Lapid. The latter thanked Ankara during the meeting with Cavusoglu for thwarting terrorist attacks against Israeli citizens living in or visiting Turkey.
Israel, Turkey Restore Full Diplomatic Ties, Tel Aviv Says
11:19 GMT 17.08.2022 (Updated: 11:52 GMT 17.08.2022)
Turkey was among the first Muslim-majority countries to recognize Israel, but relations between the two gradually deteriorated. This happened amid Turkish criticism of Israel's policies towards the Palestinians and accusations of committing crimes against humanity.
Israel and Turkey have decided to raise the level of relations between the two countries and restore full diplomatic ties following talks between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid, Tel Aviv has stated. The two states agreed to mutually return their ambassadors and consuls general.
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has confirmed the two countries are restoring their ties to the state prior to the major diplomatic spat in 2010 that prompted Tel Aviv and Ankara to recall their ambassadors and consuls general.
"A decision has been made to appoint an ambassador in Israel, and the Israeli side has also given a positive response in this regard," the Turkish foreign minister said during a press conference, adding that the candidacy will be presented to the Israeli president soon.
The foreign minister added that the decision to upgrade the level of diplomatic ties with Israel does not mean Ankara "gave up on Palestinian cause" – referring to Turkey's opposition to Israel's policies towards the Palestinians. The latter has often been a source of tension between the two states during the past decade.
Cavusoglu announced efforts to restore the high level of diplomatic relations with Israel on June 23 following a meeting with his Israeli counterpart, then-Foreign Minister Yair Lapid. The latter thanked Ankara during the meeting with Cavusoglu for thwarting terrorist attacks against Israeli citizens living in or visiting Turkey.
"The lives of Israeli citizens have been saved thanks to the security and diplomatic cooperation between Israel and Turkey," Lapid said during his June 23 visit to Turkey.