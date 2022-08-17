https://sputniknews.com/20220817/israel-turkey-restore-full-diplomatic-ties-tel-aviv-says-1099694564.html

Israel, Turkey Restore Full Diplomatic Ties, Tel Aviv Says

Israel, Turkey Restore Full Diplomatic Ties, Tel Aviv Says

Turkey was among the first Muslim-majority countries to recognize Israel, but relations between the two gradually deteriorated. This happened amid Turkish... 17.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-17T11:19+0000

2022-08-17T11:19+0000

2022-08-17T11:52+0000

israel

turkey

world

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1099694564.jpg?1660737165

Israel and Turkey have decided to raise the level of relations between the two countries and restore full diplomatic ties following talks between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid, Tel Aviv has stated. The two states agreed to mutually return their ambassadors and consuls general.Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has confirmed the two countries are restoring their ties to the state prior to the major diplomatic spat in 2010 that prompted Tel Aviv and Ankara to recall their ambassadors and consuls general.The foreign minister added that the decision to upgrade the level of diplomatic ties with Israel does not mean Ankara "gave up on Palestinian cause" – referring to Turkey's opposition to Israel's policies towards the Palestinians. The latter has often been a source of tension between the two states during the past decade.Cavusoglu announced efforts to restore the high level of diplomatic relations with Israel on June 23 following a meeting with his Israeli counterpart, then-Foreign Minister Yair Lapid. The latter thanked Ankara during the meeting with Cavusoglu for thwarting terrorist attacks against Israeli citizens living in or visiting Turkey.

turkey

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

israel, turkey