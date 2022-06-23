International
Turkish FM Announces Process to Normalize Diplomatic Ties With Israel
Turkish FM Announces Process to Normalize Diplomatic Ties With Israel
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has announced that Ankara and Tel Aviv began working on restoring diplomatic relations between the two countries to the level of ambassadors. He also said that the two countries discussed deeper economic cooperation. The Turkish minister did not specify a timeline for the two states to exchange ambassadors but promised it will happen soon.Cavusoglu made the announcement following a meeting with his Israeli counterpart, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, in Turkey. During the visit – the first in 16 years of strained relations between the two countries – Lapid unveiled that Turkish intelligence services had countered terrorist attacks against Israeli citizens in Istanbul, which he claimed were organized by Iran.Several days prior to Lapid's visit to Turkey, Israel's foreign ministry had urged citizens to leave the country due to alleged threats of attacks organized by Iran. Tehran has not responded to reports that Turkish security services arrested an unknown number of Iranians who they claim plotted attacks on Israeli tourists and diplomatic workers.
13:34 GMT 23.06.2022 (Updated: 14:12 GMT 23.06.2022)
Turkey originally established ties with Israel in 1949, becoming one of the first Muslim countries to recognize the Jewish State. However, bilateral relations deteriorated amid Ankara's criticism of Israel's policies towards Palestinians.
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has announced that Ankara and Tel Aviv began working on restoring diplomatic relations between the two countries to the level of ambassadors. He also said that the two countries discussed deeper economic cooperation. The Turkish minister did not specify a timeline for the two states to exchange ambassadors but promised it will happen soon.
Cavusoglu made the announcement following a meeting with his Israeli counterpart, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, in Turkey. During the visit – the first in 16 years of strained relations between the two countries – Lapid unveiled that Turkish intelligence services had countered terrorist attacks against Israeli citizens in Istanbul, which he claimed were organized by Iran.
"The lives of Israeli citizens have been saved thanks to the security and diplomatic cooperation between Israel and Turkey", Lapid said.
Several days prior to Lapid's visit to Turkey, Israel's foreign ministry had urged citizens to leave the country due to alleged threats of attacks organized by Iran. Tehran has not responded to reports that Turkish security services arrested an unknown number of Iranians who they claim plotted attacks on Israeli tourists and diplomatic workers.
