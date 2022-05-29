https://sputniknews.com/20220529/turkey-israel-to-have-talks-on-gas-delivery-from-eeastern-mediterranean-to-europe-erdogan-says-1095865624.html

Turkey, Israel to Have Talks on Gas Delivery From Eeastern Mediterranean to Europe, Erdogan Says

ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkey and Israel will hold negotiations on gas deliveries from the Eastern Mediterranean to Europe through Turkey, Turkish President Recep... 29.05.2022, Sputnik International

Earlier in the month, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said that gas from the Eastern Mediterranean could become an alternative to Russian supplies for the European Union, and Ankara is ready to be part of this process.Noting that they will take steps to bring Turkish-Israeli relations to a more positive state, Erdogan said that the views on this issue are positive at the moment.This comes after Turkish FM Mevlut Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu visitied Jerusalem, where he pledged to imrove ties with Israel. It became the first ever visit of a high-ranking Turkish official to the country in 15 years.More and more states in the Middle East seem to be revitalizing economic and even diplomatic ties with the state of Israel, which has been traditionally surrounded by enemies in the region. Following US-mediated Abraham Accords, under which the UAE and Bahrain agreed to normalize ties with Israel, Morocco and Sudan also joined the normalization process, launched by the Trump administration. In the wake of these events, there are rumors that Saudi Arabi might follow suit.

